“His résumé speaks for itself” - LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman lauds Brooks Koepka for a ‘well-deserved’ spot on the Ryder Cup US team

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has praised Brooks Koepka after the latter earned a spot in the 2023 US Ryder Cup squad. He added that it was a 'well-deserved honor' for the golfer to represent the US in the upcoming biennial event.

On Tuesday, August 29, Zach Johnson announced Kopeka as one of his six picks for the Ryder Cup 2023. This will be his fourth appearance at the event. The other five names were Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas

The LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner was one of the first to congratulate the five-time major champion for his selection. He said, as per LIV Golf:

“Congratulations to Brooks Koepka on a well-deserved honor representing Team USA. His résumé speaks for itself, and his status among the sport’s fiercest competitors is unquestioned. Brooks’ will to win shines brightest on golf’s biggest stages and it will be exciting to watch him compete in Rome.”

It was difficult to overlook Koepka after the season he had. He claimed his third PGA Championship and, overall, his fifth major this year. Besides, he also won a title at LIV Golf Orlando in the individual standings before finishing runner-up at the Masters.

After earning a call for the upcoming biennial event, Koepka said he was honored to represent the USA. He said:

"Excited to defend the cup with my teammates in Rome. Let’s go USA!”

Zach Johnson said that Koepka had earned a spot in the upcoming biennial event.

"It was a pretty easy pick," he said. "Brooks is great in the team room, great inside the ropes. These guys wanted him. I wanted him. A very natural fit."

In his three appearances at the editions, Koepka has a career record of 6-5-1 career record and is undefeated in the singles match. Fans will be hoping to see yet another good tournament for the five-time major winner.

Koepka is the only professional from LIV Golf who will be featured at this year's Ryder Cup. Phil Mickelson has played in the most Ryder Cups, with 12 appearances.

Here are the other LIV Golfers who have competed in the Ryder Cup in the past:

For Team US:

Dustin Johnson: 5

Bubba Watson: 4

Patrick Reed: 3

Bryson DeChambeau: 2

For Team Europe:

Lee Westwood: 11

Sergio Garcia: 10

Ian Poulter: 7

Henrik Stenson: 5

Paul Casey: 5

Martin Kaymer: 4

Graeme McDowell: 4

Thomas Pieters: 1

Bernd Wiesberger: 1

Teams for the Ryder Cup in 2023

With six captain's picks announced on Tuesday, August 29, the US Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup was finalized. For the uninitiated, six automatic spots were locked up after the conclusion of the 2023 BMW Championship.

Here's the US Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Scottie Scheffler Wyndham Clark Patrick Cantlay Brian Harman Max Homa Xander Schauffele Sam Burns Rickie Fowler Collin Morikawa Jordan Spieth Justin Thomas Brooks Koepka

As for Team Europe, only four players have secured their spots. While Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm locked their places through the European Points List, Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton secured their spots via the World Points List. The remaining spots will be filled on Sunday, September 3.