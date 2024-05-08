"His voice matters": 14x PGA Tour winner calls for Rory McIlroy to be reinstated on the PGA Tour Policy board

The alleged return of Rory McIlroy to the PGA Tour Policy Board has once again made headlines, with several players making statements on the subject. One of them was Adam Scott, who considers the Northern Irishman an important voice on the circuit.

In an interview with Golfweek, Adam Scott stated that the Policy Board has not yet decided anything about the "Rory McIlroy case." However, the Australian did not hide his good opinion about the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship (Image via Getty).

This was part of what Adam Scott said:

"Rory [McIlroy] is an important part of this Tour. His voice matters. We have to come together and make a decision as a board how this is going to go forward."

Adam Scott also discussed how the idea of Rory McIlroy returning to the Policy Board came about. He said the unusual nature of the issue has led the board to take its time defining the way forward.

"Usually, a player doesn’t have a contingency to their resignation and names a successor," Scott said. "Some of the delay is just figuring out what is sensible. It’s a shame that it is out in the public. We don’t need all the ins and outs and being spread out detail-wise.

"We have a responsibility to shareholders now. The process matters more than ever. I think the process matters in general."

The Origins of Rory McIlroy's Possible Return to the Policy Board

The possibility of Rory McIlroy returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board originated from a very unusual proposal from Webb Simpson. Simpson stated that he was willing to resign from his position as Player Director if McIlroy was appointed as his replacement.

The specific details and reasons for Simpson's proposal have not been fully disclosed. AP quoted an anonymous source as saying that among Simpson's arguments was that the current Policy Board does not have any European members.

Initially, Rory McIlroy said he was ready to return if Simpson's proposal was approved. This is what McIlroy had to say (via Golfweek):

"I think I could be helpful to the process, but only if people want me involved, I guess."

However, it seems other Policy Board members are not as in favor of the proposal as Simspon, Scott, or McIlroy. The Northern Irishman declared Wednesday, May 8, that the proposal has opened "old wounds" and that it is probably best to leave everything as it is.

"There was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason," McIlroy said, according to The Guardian. "I think the best course of action is, if there’s some people on there that aren’t comfortable with me coming back on, then I think Webb just stays on and sees out his term."

In addition to Simpson and Scott, four other Player Directors serve on the Policy Board of the PGA Tour and the newly-formed PGA Tour Enterprises. They are Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Peter Malnati.