“His whole life is a vacation now” - Golf fans light up social media with Jon Rahm jokes as he is spotted in Hawaii 

Jon Rahm recently left the world of golf in shock after he announced his switch to the LIV Golf series at the end of the 2023 PGA Tour season. The switch made by the World No. 3 came as a big blow to the PGA Tour, and of course left his fans and other pros surprised.

Now, as the PGA Tour gears up for a new season that begins with the Sentry tournament in Hawaii, Jon Rahm will be missing from the field. However, just because he is not on the field does not mean that he cannot visit Hawaii.

Rahm was spotted in Kapalua this week on vacation with his wife, according to No Laying Up's Tron Carter. He said via Golf Monthly:

"By all accounts he's actually there. He's staying at Kapalua this week and last week. I've not got a picture but I've got several eyewitness accounts."

Co-host D.J. Piehowski said:

"If that's true that's, like, one of the more sociopathic examples of behaviour in our time."

Fans were quick to comment on Jon Rahm's presence at Kapalua, cracking some rather funny jokes.

"His whole life is a vacation now," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Recruitment season," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Damn the vacation after Christman vacation. Classic," commented a third fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy comes to the support of Jon Rahm after switch to LIV Golf Series

After Jon Rahm left for the LIV Golf Series, several opinions were floating around, especially those of the pros. Surprisingly, Rory McIlroy, who has been the face of the PGA Tour during the showdown with the LIV Golf Series, was one of the first golfers to support Rahm on his move.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, Rory McIlroy said:

“It’s a smart business move. It’s opportunistic. He sees that things will come back together. He’s in a lucky position, he’s exempt from all the Majors. There’s not one person who wouldn’t want him on our Ryder Cup team because of how good he is."

"He was in a great position to where there wasn’t a ton of risk involved for him to go. I have no problem with Jon going if he thinks that’s the right decision for him and his family. Who am I to say anything different at this point?”

With the date of the framework agreement being postponed, Jon Rahm and the other golfers will have to wait and see what exactly might happen to the future of golf and whether they will be affected by it.