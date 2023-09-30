“Hit the fairway. Simple.” - Fans react as Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth express displeasure over potential ruling at the Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth got into a little argument during their foursome match on Saturday, September 30, at the Ryder Cup 2023.

On the par-4, 348-yard sixth hole, Jordan Spieth hit a tee shot that covered a good distance but ended up landing in the dense rough. Initially, they couldn't find the ball and needed a referee to spot it.

The American duo demanded embedded ball relief, but their request was dismissed by the rules official. Thomas asked for a second opinion, but the other official also rejected their plea. After this, Thomas had to play the shot without taking the drop.

Fans on social media had a mixed reaction to this incident. Many felt the Americans were correct, while others found their complaint unnecessary. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Hit the fairway. Simple."

"After watching that ball come out, definitely was embedded"

"The way Jordan is spraying tee balls, putting him out in Foursomes is a joke"

"Well Speith shouldn’t have hit it there"

"Friendship gonna get tested today."

"We need a second opinion about the Team head cold"

"If I was that rules official I would have simply said we don’t make exceptions for the boys club on the course."

"Fleetwood watched with the air of a man who knew the rules and knew no relief was coming"

"Comedy gold this lot 🤣"

"They are saying that someone trod on the ball but it went in heavy! I don’t think we need to be spouting stuff like that on the commentary"

"Now forever linked with the likes of Patrick Reed!"

"Lmfaoooo Justin Reed 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡"

"THE OFFICIAL IS BIAS!"

"Embarrassing"

What happened to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at the Saturday foursome match of the Ryder Cup 2023?

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas had a close fight with Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the morning foursome session of the Ryder Cup on Saturday but eventually went down against Europe. The European duo beat the visitors by 2 and 1 after a hard-fought 17 holes. This was McIlroy's third win of the tournament so far.

The Saturday foursome session was just marginally better than the opening day foursomes as the US was able to secure its first win of the event. Brian Harman and Max Homa recovered from last day's defeat and beat Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry 4&2.

Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler faced the worst defeat in the tournament's history as Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg thrashed them by 9&7. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by 2&1.

Here are all the results of the three rounds so far:

Friday Foursomes:

Match 1: Rahm/Hatton (Europe) beat Scheffler/Burns (US), 4/3

Match 2: Hovland/Åberg (Europe) beat Homa/Harman (US), 4/3

Match 3: Lowry/Straka (Europe) beat Fowler/Morikawa (US), 2/1

Match 4: McIlroy/Fleetwood (Europe) beat Schauffele/Cantlay (US), 2/1

Friday four-balls:

Match 5: Thomas/Spieth (US) tied with Hovland/Hatton (Europe)

Match 6: Scheffler/Koepka (US) tied with Rahm/Højgaard (Europe)

Match 7: Homa/Clark (US) tied with MacIntyre/Rose (Europe)

Match 8: McIlroy/Fitzpatrick (Europe) beat Morikawa/Schauffele (US), 5/3

Saturday Foursomes

Match 9: McIlroy-Fleetwood beat Spieth-Thomas 2&1

Match 10: Hovland-Aberg beat Scheffler-Koepka 9&7

Match 11: Homa-Harman beat Lowry-Straka 4&2

Match 12: Rahm-Hatton beat Schauffele-Cantlay 2&1