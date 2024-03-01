Hole-in-one alert: Nick Dunlap scores a stunning ace at the Cognizant Classic

Nick Dunlap starred in the spectacular play of the day at The Cognizant Classic 2024, carding a hole-in-one. The shot contributed to the young rookie being among the tournament leaders while entering in the back nine of the second round.

Dunlap got his ace on the par-3 197-yard 7th hole. He looked for the green off the tee with an iron shot and the execution was of such quality that the ball landed less than 10 feet from the hole and rolled straight in.

The play was broadcast live on television and the video was posted on the PGA Tour's X (formerly Twitter) account. The post reached more than 80,000 views in less than an hour.

This was the second eagle of the day for Nick Dunlap, who had already achieved a similar result on the 539-yard par-5 3rd hole. To get it, Dunlap executed an excellent 38-foot, six-inch putt.

Nick Dunlap came off the front nine with a score of 4 under 31, with two eagles, a birdie and a bogey. Through the 10th hole of the second round, Dunlap is tied for 7th with a score of 7 under.

Nick Dunlap's first round at The Cognizant Classic included six birdies and two bogeys.

Nick Dunlap's 2024 season at a glance

The 2024 Cognizant Classic is Dunlap's seventh PGA Tour career start and fourth of the current season. The youngster stole all the headlines by winning The American Express as an amateur in his first tournament of the year.

That result was the first time an amateur had won on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. His victory gave him his PGA Tour card through 2025, so Dunlap decided to end his amateur career and start his professional one.

His second start of the season and professional debut was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 80th, with a score of 7-over. He then played in The Genesis Invitational, where he was cut after scoring 3-over in two rounds.

Entering the PGA Tour winner's circle opened the door to all of the season's Signature Events for Dunlap. It also gave him a spot in the field at The Masters.