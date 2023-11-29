“Holy s*** what!?” - Fans react to news of Luke Donald leading Team Europe again in the 2025 Ryder Cup

Luke Donald has been announced as the Team Europe captain for the second time for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Taking the stage as captain in 2023, he led the European team to victory against Team USA at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He led a talented, young, and motivated team to victory by a margin of 16.5 - 11.5 points.

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in New York. Luke Donald is set to break the recent tradition and stay on as captain for the second consecutive edition. Needless to say, fans were elated at the fact that Luke Donald would continue to stay on as captain.

Apart from fans, a few players also expressed their excitement upon seeing Donald take up captaincy once more.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The next Ryder Cup will be away from home for Donald, and he will count on his experience to try and win again. Speaking via The Guardian, Donald said:

"There is no question that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me. I can’t wait to get another 12-strong team to Bethpage in 2025.”

Luke Donald "targets history" after being renamed as European Ryder Cup team Captain for 2025

The 45-year-old will become the first golfer to captain Team Europe in consecutive Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher in 1991, 1993, and 1995. He will hope to bring the cup to Europe once again. Luke Donald stated via The Guardian:

"I’m delighted and honoured to have been given the chance to lead Team Europe in the Ryder Cup once again. Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands. This is one of these moments."

Luke Donald has played in the Ryder Cup several times and earned the honor of being the winning captain for Europe as well. He realizes that the task is a difficult one, but claims he is up to the challenge to try and bring the Cup home.

"The Ryder Cup means so much to me, so to be captain again and have the chance to create more history by becoming only the second European captain to win back-to-back is exciting."

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood also praised Donald for his dedication and hard work towards the Ryder Cup.