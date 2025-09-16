"Home school golf league" - Fans slam European Ryder Cup team's 'terrible' outfit as they arrive at Bethpage

As the European Ryder Cup team, guided by Luke Donald, arrived at Farmingdale, USA, for a scouting trip, fans on social media did not seem convinced by their outfit. NUCLR Golf shared a video on X as the team visited the Bethpage Black Course.The video showed the European squad mates wearing white body t-shirts with blue sleeves and yellow collars paired with blue shorts. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on the visiting team's outfit.A fan mockingly commented:Fore Warned @ForeWarnedGolfLINK@NUCLRGOLF Home school golf leagueAnother said:undertheVine @hard3ironLINK@NUCLRGOLF Not impressed with their kits…A cybercitizen wrote that the European team looked classy. His words were:“They look smart and classy unlike the garish clobber the US team wear.”Another called them supermarket employees and said:“Horrendous. They look like supermarket employees.”A golf enthusiast liked their shorts and commented:“Love their shorts, but remind me of a league that you can’t even mention.”The Ryder Cup will be played from September 26 to 28, with two teams: Team USA and Team Europe.&quot;I can't believe we're back here&quot;: Luke Donald talks about becoming captain of European Ryder Cup team againLuke Donald joined the pre-tournament presser at the Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, USA, on September 1, to discuss his experience of repeating as the captain in the 2025 European team. He shared how everyone shouted in his favor before his second year as the captain. He said, via ASAP Sports:“Two more years. Two more years, they shouted. I can't believe we're back here again. The time has flown by. But it was the greatest privilege of my golfing life to be Ryder Cup Captain in Rome. I've obviously dedicated the last three years now of my life towards this…I understand exactly what the Ryder Cup represents and absolutely delighted to be able to share the next six players that are going to form out our team.”Donald talked about the automatic qualifiers for the team. He added:“Incredible players. Incredible people. You could just go down the line, Rasmus what he did showing such heart and grit to get through automatically. Tyrrell had very limited start to make it automatically. Justin just keeps defining his age and time. It's nice to have Tommy, FedExCup Champion. Rory, obviously a giant, and Bob, we all know what he did two years ago, unbeaten as a rookie. He is a much better player than he was two years ago.”Currently, the European team is stacked with six automatic qualifiers, including Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, and Rasmus Højgaard. The European Ryder Cup team's captain's picks are Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Åberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick.