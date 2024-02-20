Honda LPGA Thailand 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The LPGA Tour will return to action after nearly a month with the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024, set to take place from February 22 to 25 at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

The third event of the LPGA Tour 2024 season will feature a limited field of 72 players fighting over the four rounds with no 36-hole cut. The field will feature six of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Thirteen players will be making their debuts at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Here's an overview of this week's LPGA Tour stop:

About the venue

The Siam Country Club's Old Course is a par 72, 6576-yard course that has been hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand since 2007. Except for 2009, when it was held at the Pattaya Plantation Course, the Old Course has hosted all editions of the tournament since its inception.

Founded by Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha in 1971, the Old Course has undergone several changes over the years. It was officially reopened in 2007 and has since served as the venue for Thailand's LPGA Tour stop.

TV Schedule

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 will be telecast live on the Golf Channel on all four days, and Peacock will do the online streaming. Here are all the schedule and broadcast details (all times ET):

Thursday, February 22

Round 1: 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Friday, February 23

Round 2: 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Saturday, February 24

Round 3: 10:30 p.m.–3:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 25

Round 4: 10:30 p.m.–3:30 a.m.

Prize money

The prize money for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 is $1.7 million, and the winner will bag $255,000. Here's the prize money breakdown of the players finishing in the top 20 at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024:

1: $255,000

2: $157,385

3: $114,172

4: $88,320

5: $71,089

6: $58,163

7: $48,685

8: $42,653

9: $38,345

10: $34,898

11: $32,312

12: $30,158

13: $28,263

14: $26,539

15: $24,988

16: $23,610

17: $22,404

18: $21,369

19: $20,508

20: $19,818

Who is competing at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024? Field explored

Here are the players who will be in action this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024:

Lilia Vu

Celine Boutier

Ruoning Yin

Hyo Joo Kim

Jin Young Ko

Xiyu Lin

Allisen Corpuz

Ayaka Furue

Charley Hull

Nasa Hataoka

Haeran Ryu

Brooke M. Henderson

Yuka Saso

Amy Yang

Leona Maguire

Georgia Hall

Linn Grant

Cheyenne Knight

Ariya Jutanugarn

Hannah Green

Maja Stark

Grace Kim

A Lim Kim

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Kupcho

Hye-Jin Choi

Esther Henseleit

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Yu Liu

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Gaby Lopez

Alexa Pano

Linnea Strom

Anna Nordqvist

Sei Young Kim

Jasmine Suwannapura

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Gemma Dryburgh

Chanettee Wannasaen

Elizabeth Szokol

Danielle Kang

Patty Tavatanakit

Madelene Sagstrom

Perrine Delacour

Bianca Pagdanganan

Stephanie Kyriacou

Sarah Kemp

Andrea Lee

Sarah Schmelzel

Celine Borge

Albane Valenzuela

Azahara Munoz

Eun Hee Ji

Lauren Coughlin

Mi Hyang Lee

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Emily Kristine Pederesen

Narin An

Moriya Jutanugarn

Jaravee Boonchant

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Pornanong Phatlum

Eila Galitsky (a)

Akie Iwai

Chisato Iwai

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (a)

Yuting Shi

Erika Hara

Hinako Shibuno

Lucy Li