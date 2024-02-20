  • home icon
Honda LPGA Thailand 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 20, 2024 11:26 GMT
Honda LPGA Thailand - Final Round

The LPGA Tour will return to action after nearly a month with the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024, set to take place from February 22 to 25 at the Siam Country Club’s Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand.

The third event of the LPGA Tour 2024 season will feature a limited field of 72 players fighting over the four rounds with no 36-hole cut. The field will feature six of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Thirteen players will be making their debuts at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Here's an overview of this week's LPGA Tour stop:

About the venue

The Siam Country Club's Old Course is a par 72, 6576-yard course that has been hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand since 2007. Except for 2009, when it was held at the Pattaya Plantation Course, the Old Course has hosted all editions of the tournament since its inception.

Founded by Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha in 1971, the Old Course has undergone several changes over the years. It was officially reopened in 2007 and has since served as the venue for Thailand's LPGA Tour stop.

TV Schedule

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 will be telecast live on the Golf Channel on all four days, and Peacock will do the online streaming. Here are all the schedule and broadcast details (all times ET):

Thursday, February 22

  • Round 1: 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Friday, February 23

  • Round 2: 10 p.m.–3 a.m.

Saturday, February 24

  • Round 3: 10:30 p.m.–3:30 a.m.

Sunday, February 25

  • Round 4: 10:30 p.m.–3:30 a.m.

Prize money

The prize money for the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024 is $1.7 million, and the winner will bag $255,000. Here's the prize money breakdown of the players finishing in the top 20 at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024:

  • 1: $255,000
  • 2: $157,385
  • 3: $114,172
  • 4: $88,320
  • 5: $71,089
  • 6: $58,163
  • 7: $48,685
  • 8: $42,653
  • 9: $38,345
  • 10: $34,898
  • 11: $32,312
  • 12: $30,158
  • 13: $28,263
  • 14: $26,539
  • 15: $24,988
  • 16: $23,610
  • 17: $22,404
  • 18: $21,369
  • 19: $20,508
  • 20: $19,818

Who is competing at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024? Field explored

Here are the players who will be in action this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2024:

  • Lilia Vu
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Charley Hull
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Haeran Ryu
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Yuka Saso
  • Amy Yang
  • Leona Maguire
  • Georgia Hall
  • Linn Grant
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Hannah Green
  • Maja Stark
  • Grace Kim
  • A Lim Kim
  • Jenny Shin
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Yu Liu
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Alexa Pano
  • Linnea Strom
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Danielle Kang
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Bianca Pagdanganan
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Andrea Lee
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Celine Borge
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Emily Kristine Pederesen
  • Narin An
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Eila Galitsky (a)
  • Akie Iwai
  • Chisato Iwai
  • Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (a)
  • Yuting Shi
  • Erika Hara
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Lucy Li

