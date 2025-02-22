Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

Following the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, Angel Yin fired an 8-under 64 to take the lead. She sits at 21-under and holds a 54-hole, five-stroke lead over Akie Iwai of Japan.

The fourth round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 will begin on Sunday, February 23, at 7:15 am local time. Maja Stark, Gaby Lopez, and amateur Gianna Clemente will tee off from the first hole, while Chisato Iwai, Hye-Jin Choi, and Gabriela Ruffels will start from the tenth tee at 7:20 am local time.

Leader Angel Yin will be in the final group of the day at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She will tee off from the first tee at 9:27 am local time alongside Akie Iwai and Jeeno Thitikul. Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist, and Linnea Strom will be in the last group of the day, teeing off at 9:32 am local time.

Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4 tee time details explored

Here are the tee time details for the Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4 (all times local):

Hole 1

07:15 am – Gianna Clemente (a) (USA), Maja Stark (SWE), Gaby Lopez (MEX)

– Gianna Clemente (a) (USA), Maja Stark (SWE), Gaby Lopez (MEX) 07:27 am – Celine Boutier (FRA), Narin An (KOR), Leona Maguire (IRL)

– Celine Boutier (FRA), Narin An (KOR), Leona Maguire (IRL) 07:39 am – Miyu Sato (JPN), Andrea Lee (USA), Somi Lee (KOR)

– Miyu Sato (JPN), Andrea Lee (USA), Somi Lee (KOR) 07:51 am – Linn Grant (SWE), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Pimpisa Rubrong (a) (THA)

– Linn Grant (SWE), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Pimpisa Rubrong (a) (THA) 08:03 am – Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Ruoning Yin (CHN), Yuka Saso (JPN)

– Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Ruoning Yin (CHN), Yuka Saso (JPN) 08:15 am – Jin Hee Im (KOR), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

– Jin Hee Im (KOR), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Jennifer Kupcho (USA) 08:27 am – Haeran Ryu (KOR), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Allisen Corpuz (USA)

– Haeran Ryu (KOR), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Allisen Corpuz (USA) 08:39 am – Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Georgia Hall (ENG), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)

– Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Georgia Hall (ENG), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 08:51 am – Rio Takeda (JPN), Amy Yang (KOR), Auston Kim (USA)

– Rio Takeda (JPN), Amy Yang (KOR), Auston Kim (USA) 09:03 am – Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Esther Henseleit (GER), Yealimi Noh (USA)

– Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Esther Henseleit (GER), Yealimi Noh (USA) 09:15 am – Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

– Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 09:27 am – Angel Yin (USA), Akie Iwai (JPN), Jeeno Thitikul (THA)

Hole 10

07:20 am – Chisato Iwai (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)

– Chisato Iwai (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS) 07:32 am – Jin Young Ko (KOR), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN)

– Jin Young Ko (KOR), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN) 07:44 am – Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Caroline Masson (GER), Jaravee Boonchant (THA)

– Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Caroline Masson (GER), Jaravee Boonchant (THA) 07:56 am – Mao Saigo (JPN), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Lauren Coughlin (USA)

– Mao Saigo (JPN), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Lauren Coughlin (USA) 08:08 am – Jenny Shin (KOR), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)

– Jenny Shin (KOR), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR) 08:20 am – Lucy Li (USA), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Hinako Shibuno (JPN)

– Lucy Li (USA), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Hinako Shibuno (JPN) 08:32 am – Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Wichanee Meechai (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)

– Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Wichanee Meechai (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS) 08:44 am – Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Sei Young Kim (KOR)

– Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Sei Young Kim (KOR) 08:56 am – Alexa Pano (USA), Brittany Altomare (USA), Yuna Nishimura (JPN)

– Alexa Pano (USA), Brittany Altomare (USA), Yuna Nishimura (JPN) 09:08 am – Peiyun Chien (TPE), Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Bailey Tardy (USA)

– Peiyun Chien (TPE), Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Bailey Tardy (USA) 09:20 am – Lilia Vu (USA), Sophia Popov (GER), Annabel Dimmock (ENG)

– Lilia Vu (USA), Sophia Popov (GER), Annabel Dimmock (ENG) 09:32 am – Grace Kim (AUS), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Linnea Strom (SWE)

