Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, Round 4 tee times and pairing explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Feb 22, 2025 13:31 GMT
Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025, Angel Yin fired an 8-under 64 to take the lead. She sits at 21-under and holds a 54-hole, five-stroke lead over Akie Iwai of Japan.

Ad

The fourth round of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 will begin on Sunday, February 23, at 7:15 am local time. Maja Stark, Gaby Lopez, and amateur Gianna Clemente will tee off from the first hole, while Chisato Iwai, Hye-Jin Choi, and Gabriela Ruffels will start from the tenth tee at 7:20 am local time.

Leader Angel Yin will be in the final group of the day at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She will tee off from the first tee at 9:27 am local time alongside Akie Iwai and Jeeno Thitikul. Grace Kim, Anna Nordqvist, and Linnea Strom will be in the last group of the day, teeing off at 9:32 am local time.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4 tee time details explored

Here are the tee time details for the Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4 (all times local):

Hole 1

  • 07:15 am – Gianna Clemente (a) (USA), Maja Stark (SWE), Gaby Lopez (MEX)
  • 07:27 am – Celine Boutier (FRA), Narin An (KOR), Leona Maguire (IRL)
  • 07:39 am – Miyu Sato (JPN), Andrea Lee (USA), Somi Lee (KOR)
  • 07:51 am – Linn Grant (SWE), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Pimpisa Rubrong (a) (THA)
  • 08:03 am – Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Ruoning Yin (CHN), Yuka Saso (JPN)
  • 08:15 am – Jin Hee Im (KOR), Carlota Ciganda (ESP), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
  • 08:27 am – Haeran Ryu (KOR), Ayaka Furue (JPN), Allisen Corpuz (USA)
  • 08:39 am – Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Georgia Hall (ENG), Chanettee Wannasaen (THA)
  • 08:51 am – Rio Takeda (JPN), Amy Yang (KOR), Auston Kim (USA)
  • 09:03 am – Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN), Esther Henseleit (GER), Yealimi Noh (USA)
  • 09:15 am – Moriya Jutanugarn (THA), A Lim Kim (KOR), Patty Tavatanakit (THA)
  • 09:27 am – Angel Yin (USA), Akie Iwai (JPN), Jeeno Thitikul (THA)
Ad

Hole 10

  • 07:20 am – Chisato Iwai (JPN), Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS)
  • 07:32 am – Jin Young Ko (KOR), Ryann O'Toole (USA), Ruixin Liu (CHN)
  • 07:44 am – Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Caroline Masson (GER), Jaravee Boonchant (THA)
  • 07:56 am – Mao Saigo (JPN), Trichat Cheenglab (THA), Lauren Coughlin (USA)
  • 08:08 am – Jenny Shin (KOR), Arpichaya Yubol (THA), Mi Hyang Lee (KOR)
  • 08:20 am – Lucy Li (USA), Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Hinako Shibuno (JPN)
  • 08:32 am – Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Wichanee Meechai (THA), Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS)
  • 08:44 am – Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Sarah Schmelzel (USA), Sei Young Kim (KOR)
  • 08:56 am – Alexa Pano (USA), Brittany Altomare (USA), Yuna Nishimura (JPN)
  • 09:08 am – Peiyun Chien (TPE), Nataliya Guseva (UNA), Bailey Tardy (USA)
  • 09:20 am – Lilia Vu (USA), Sophia Popov (GER), Annabel Dimmock (ENG)
  • 09:32 am – Grace Kim (AUS), Anna Nordqvist (SWE), Linnea Strom (SWE)

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी