“Honored to be your United States Open Champion” - Wyndham Clark shares emotional note of ‘gratitude’ for fans

The newly crowned 2023 US Open champion, Wyndham Clark, thanked on everyone who, in one way or another, have supported him throughout his career. He said he was honored to be the United States Open Champion.

On his personal accounts on Twitter and Instagram, Wyndham Clark shared a series of photographs reflecting Moments of his triumph in the US Open.

"The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG"

The post has reached more than 10,000 reactions on Twitter and more than 14,000 on Instagram. He assured that,

"The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched."

In the case of Twitter, this is a great number, if we take into account that Wyndham Clark has just over 13,000 followers on that social network. As for Instagram, his number of followers reaches more than 86,000.

In addition to the reactions to the posts, Wyndham Clark has received thousands of comments, messages, likes and other expressions on social networks. All come as a result of his victory this weekend.

Suffice it to say that Clark has posted seven times on Instagram since winning the US Open. The sum total of reactions to these posts exceeds 83,800. This yields an average of nearly 12,000 reactions per post, well above the average of what he received previously (between 1,000 and 3,000).

It is good to say that Clark is not very active on social media. For example, on Instagram, he has posted only 15 times in the last six weeks (which includes the period of his victories at the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open).

Meanwhile, on Twitter, he mainly retweets posts from other accounts. In the same six-week span, he has only posted six tweets of his own.

Wyndham Clark at the 2023 U.S. Open

What did Wyndham Clark receive as US Open champion?

In addition to much recognition among the golf community and fans, Wyndham Clark received a number of benefits and opportunities for his victory in Los Angeles.

First of all, he earned $3.6 million. There is also the US Open Trophy, one of the highest honors. However, the benefits received by Clark go far beyond that. Since his victory, he will enjoy an exemption to participate in the US Open for the next 10 editions.

He will also have exemptions to take part in the other three major tournaments for the next five years. He will also be invited for life to the Masters of Augusta (although he will not be able to compete after five years, unless he qualifies again through one of the ways).

Clark is also exempt from qualifying for the Sentry Tournament of Champions next season. He is assured membership on the PGA Tour through the close of the 2026-27 season.

Finally, he received 600 FedEx Cup ranking points and 100 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

