‘Hope he changes the game like his father’: Golf world reacts to Charlie Woods’ first-ever AJGA win

Charlie Woods is already making waves, and golf fans are hoping he follows in the footsteps of his legendary father, Tiger Woods. The 16-year-old earned his first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) title at the TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday (May 29), and the fans of the sport have reacted to the same.

Charlie shot an impressive final-round 66 (-6) at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course in Florida to finish 15-under for the tournament. It was a big moment, as he beat some of the top-ranked junior players, including Miles Russell, Tyler Watts, and Luke Colton.

NUCLR Golf posted about the triumph of Woods junior on X.

“#HELLO WORLD: Charlie Woods has arrived! He wins the @AJGAGolf TaylorMade Invitational firing a THERMONUCLR final round 66 (-6) to lock up the title.”

The “Hello World” reference is a throwback to Tiger Woods’s famous line from when he turned pro in 1996.

Fans were quick to celebrate Woods’s performance online.

"Dad may have cracked a few doors for him, but Charlie just kicked it wide open. Good for him," wrote a fan.

"Wow we get to see both Tiger and his son! Hope he changes the game like his father!" another one added.

Many other admirers of the sport also reacted to Charlie's victory over his peers.

“Finally something to get excited about for Charlie. Incredible performance.”

“YES!!! Way to go Master Charlie.”

“I wanna see Charlie and Little @PGA_JohnDaly playing on the PGA together someday.”

Jr. Woods is currently ranked No. 606 in the Rolex AJGA Junior Golf Rankings.

How did Charlie Woods play in the tournament?

Charlie Woods opened the TaylorMade Invitational with a 2-under 70. His round included eight birdies, one eagle, five bogeys, a triple bogey, and three pars, all on par-3 holes. He finished the first round three shots behind the lead. In the second round, Woods shot a 65, recording nine birdies and two bogeys. This moved him into a tie for second place going into the final day.

In the final round, he made eight birdies and two bogeys. He finished at 15-under for the tournament and secured the win. His total score of 201 (-15) was one shot short of the tournament record set in 2023 by Cayden Pope and Miles Russell. Across 54 holes, Woods recorded 25 birdies and one eagle.

This season, Woods has played in five events so far. He opened his year with a T25 finish at the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, followed by a T52 at the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship. At the 76th United States Junior Amateur Championship, he tied for 240th place, and most recently, he finished T28 at the UNIQLO / Adam Scott Junior Championship.

