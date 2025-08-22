  • home icon
  "Hope I've done enough" - Collin Morikawa makes big uncertainty confession about Ryder Cup spot

“Hope I’ve done enough” - Collin Morikawa makes big uncertainty confession about Ryder Cup spot

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 22, 2025 05:15 GMT
Collin Morikawa made a big confession about his place at the Ryder Cup. The Tour Championship is taking place this week, and following that, the regular PGA Tour season will come to an end. The only remaining big event will be the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA, in September.

Currently, the automatic qualifiers in the field are Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. However, the six captain-pick seats are to be fulfilled. American golfer Morikawa is uncertain whether he will get a place in the team. His words were:

“You're never comfortable. I don't think you're ever comfortable until you get that call and you're on the team. At the end of the day, this is a different type of event. I would say after qualifying, it's been two years' work, and the Ryder Cup is still a month away. Look, I hope I've done enough. We'll have to wait and see. But I think, yeah, my focus right now is to try and go out and win this golf tournament.”
He continued, “I think if I do that, then hopefully that's enough, and we'll see how everything plays out…A lot of speed. It's tough because I look back at the last two weeks and I made nothing. But I look at this week and the last two days, I've worked so much on trying to match up my speed to my feel. It's so interesting, when I palm my putter, my speed is impeccable, yet I lose a little bit of control.”
Collin Morikawa played 4 matches in total at the 2023 Ryder Cup, and his overall record was 1-3-0. His singles, foursomes, and fourballs records were 0–1–0, 0–1–0, and 1–1–0, respectively. In 2023, the American squad won against the European side with a margin of 16.5-11.5.

How did Collin Morikawa perform in the 2025 season?

Collin Morikawa’s best performances in 2025 were runner-up finishes at the Sentry Tournament and at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His last event was the BMW Championship, where he landed at T33. Here's a list of Morikawa's 2025 performances:

2025 PGA Tour tournaments

  • The Sentry: Second-place finish
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T17
  • The Genesis Invitational: T17
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: Second-place finish
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: T10
  • Masters Tournament: T14
  • RBC Heritage: T54
  • Truist Championship: T17
  • PGA Championship: T50
  • The Memorial Tournament: T20
  • U.S. Open: T23
  • Travelers Championship: T42
  • Rocket Classic: T8
  • Genesis Scottish Open: Missed cut
  • The Open: Missed cut
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T22
  • BMW Championship: T33

Collin Morikawa is currently playing at the Tour Championship, where he is at T3 after the first round of the tournament.

