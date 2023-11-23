“Hope Jordan Spieth makes the DP World Tour great again” – European Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal takes a jibe at PGA Tour’s $100,000,000 PIP bonus

Rory McIlroy won the top position in the PGA Tour Players Impact Program (PIP) this year. The Irish golfer beat Tiger Woods to win $15,000,000 from the $100,000,000 bonus purse. As the players await the official announcement and distribution of the prizes, DP World Tour Pablo Larrazabal has taken a jibe at the American circuit for its huge bonus prize pool.

Larrazabal took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to raise his concern over the lack of investment in the DP World Tour. The golfer noted that the PIP prize money was three times the sum the PGA Tour pays to the European Tour each season.

Furthermore, the 40-year-old Spanish veteran called on Jordan Spieth, who is set to become the latest PGA Tour Policy Board member, to promote changes and make “the DP World Tour great again.”

Pablo Larrazabal wrote on X:

"The PGA TOUR gives away 100 million to the Players Impact Program (PIP), 3 times more than the money that they pay to the DP World Tour for all year. Well, I hope that Jordan Spieth (new chairman of the PGA players board) makes the DP World Tour great again."

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time a player/fans have raised concern over the DP World Tour. The European circuit’s association with the PGA Tour, a partnership that guarantees the Tour gets record prize money for the next five years, has been controversial from the get-go.

Many have even dubbed it a 'bad deal' for the DP World Tour, which loses its top 10 players to the American circuit each season.

Rory McIlroy wins big at the PGA Tour Player Impact Program

The Irish golfer dethroned Tiger Woods from the top position of the PIP bonus program to take the $15,000,000 prize. Woods, who won back-to-back since its inception in 2021, settled for a $12,000,000 payout after finishing second.

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm finished third and bagged $9,000,000. Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler completed the top five.

Here are the top 20 golfers who topped the PIP in 2023:

1. Rory McIlroy: $15,000,000

2. Tiger Woods: $12,000,000

3. Jon Rahm: $9,000,000

4. Jordan Spieth: $7,500,000

5. Scottie Scheffler: $6,000,000

6. Rickie Fowler: $5,500,000

7. Viktor Hovland: $5,000,000

8. Justin Thomas: $5,000,000

9. Tommy Fleetwood: $5,000,000

10. Max Homa: $5,000,000

11. Xander Schauffele: $3,000,000

12. Joson Day: $3,000,000

13. Tony Finau: $3,000,000

14. Collin Morikawa: $3,000,000

15. Matt Fitzpatrick: $3,000,000

16. Wyndham Clark: $3,000,000

17. Cameron Young: $3,000,000

18. Justin Rose: $3,000,000

19. Patrick Cantlay: $3,000,000

20. Brian Harman: $3,000,000

Notably, the PIP was first introduced to honor the players who have made big contributions to the PGA Tour. The bonus system was set to use objective assessment criteria and identify the players who helped the circuit grow each year. Even since its inception, several top names on the circuit have earned big from it.