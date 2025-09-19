"Hope you packed your tennis rackets" - Roger Federer swings golf clubs alongside $50M tennis superstar ahead of Laver Cup

Roger Federer swung golf clubs alongside tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the Laver Cup. Alcaraz will play at the 2025 Laver Cup from Friday, and before that, the ATP World No. 1 showed up with tennis legend Federer for a round of golf.The 44-year-old shared a post regarding the same on his Instagram account. In the post, the Swiss shared a few photos with Alcaraz from the outing, and both of them were seen enjoying their time on the greens.In the post, Roger Federer wrote a welcome message for Alcaraz at the 2025 Laver Cup and also appreciated his work on the golf course.&quot;Welcome to Laver Cup 2025, @carlitosalcarazz — nice work on the golf course. Hope you packed your tennis rackets 👊🏼,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos Alcaraz, who is worth $50M (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is often seen playing golf. Earlier this month, during the US Open, he spent his day off on the greens and even played with compatriot and 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia.&quot;I started to play at the beginning of 2020. I just love playing. I used to go to hit some balls in the driving range when I was really, really young. I liked it, but since 2020, I just started to play more, to go on the course, to play some holes. I just fell in love with golf,&quot; Alcaraz said.The 22-year-old has been seen golfing with many celebrities in the past, including 3 time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray and Hollywood star Tom Holland.Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal shared a round of golfRoger Federer played golf with other tennis stars before Carlos Alcaraz. For example, he joined Rafael Nadal for a round of golf in July, and he shared snaps of their outing on his Instagram handle. He shared eleven photos from their golf venture, and in the pictures, both could be seen taking golf shots and enjoying their time on the greens.Federer also tagged Nadal in the post and captioned it, writing:&quot;Anyone ready to take on the two of us??&quot;Before this, Roger Federer also attended the Masters Tournament in 2025, where the Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy, won his first green jacket and completed his grand career slam. Federer shared a post on his Instagram handle, congratulating McIlroy, and uploaded a few photos from the Augusta National, where the retired tennis player could be seen taking shots on the greens. He captioned the post:&quot;Incredible to have been at @themasters this year! The energy, the setting, and the level of play were truly something special. Huge congrats to @rorymcilroy on winning the green jacket. Thanks to everyone who made the experience so memorable&quot;Roger Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 after playing at the Laver Cup. He won 103 singles in his career on the ATP Tour.