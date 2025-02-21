"Hope he's right"; "Donald Trump must have missed TGL" - Fans react to the US President's big prediction on Tiger Woods' career

Donald Trump believes that Tiger Woods still has a couple of majors left in him. His comments came after recently playing with the ace golfer.

Tiger Woods is a 15-time major champion and is currently the second-winningest player in major championship history. While he needs just three more wins to equal Jack Nicklaus he has struggled with his performance in recent times.

On Thursday, February 20, Tiger Woods was present at the Black History Event at the White House, along with other notable figures. During the event, Donald Trump made a bold prediction about the veteran golfer's major prospects.

"A man who has 15 majors, and he's got a long way to go, too," he said. "I was with him a week ago. We played. I think he's got some left, doesn't he? Huh? He's got a couple of majors left, maybe more than that."

Fans online had mixed reactions to Trump's comments on Tiger Woods. While many hoped it was true, others provided a reality check.

Here's a look at some reactions:

"I hope he’s right, but I doubt it," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Yeah and Trump shoots in the 60s," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"It would be amazing if Tiger got a major this year. Golf is always better when he's in contention. The young competition is tough, and he’ll have to overcome a lot.," this user commented.

"His predictions are not worth much. Wasn’t he going to bring prices down on Day 1?" one fan opined.

"In fairness in a world where Trump can win multiple club championships each year Tiger probably can win more majors," another user remarked.

"Everything Trump touches dies. He just doomed Tiger to never win another major ever again," one fan posted.

When did Tiger Woods last win a major championship?

Tiger Woods' last major championship win came at the 2019 Masters Tournament. He defeated Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke to win his fifth green jacket.

The 2019 Masters was Woods' first major victory in eleven years and his only major win in the last sixteen years. Since the 2008 US Open, the ace golfer has recorded eleven top-10 finishes in majors, including two runner-up finishes. However, since his 2019 victory, he has failed to record a top-20 finish.

Last year, the 15-time major champion played in all four majors but made the cut only at the Masters. It will be interesting to see if he can change his fortunes this time.

