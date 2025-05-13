"Hopefully I can qualify" - Jon Rahm reveals Ryder Cup ambitions after staying tight-lipped about assurance from Luke Donald

Jon Rahm is all set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club from May 15-18. He recently appeared for the pre-round press conference, where a journalist asked him about his chances of making it to the Ryder Cup team.

The Spaniard was also asked if the Team Europe captain, Luke Donald, had conveyed any messages or selection assurances to him. Rahm responded:

"That's a question for Luke. It's his team. So hopefully I can qualify, and we don't have to question it. But I would like to personally think that I am, but it's not, it is not up to me, is it?" Rahm said.

The account NUCLR Golf reshared this video on X and wrote:

"🚨👀😶 #WATCH — Jon Rahm refuses to say if Luke Donald has assured him a spot on the 2025 Ryder Cup team - “You’d have to ask Luke that question…” (via @LIVRandONIONS)"

Meanwhile, according to the current rankings, Jon Rahm is nowhere in the picture of qualifying for the Ryder Cup team as he is currently ranked 29th in the standings, with just the top six ranked golfers qualifying automatically.

The remaining six spots will be filled through captain's picks, with Luke Donald selecting them according to his choice.

Rahm isn't active on the DP World Tour as he is a LIV Golf player and receives Ryder Cup points only during major events or DP World Tour events. So it will be interesting to see if he gets selected for the European Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm commented on his recent form

During a LIV Golf Korea pre-round press conference on April 30, Jon Rahm talked about his recent form and how he is feeling about his game heading into the second major of the year.

"Yeah, I've been playing really well consistently, obviously, finishing up high. Unlike the two guys next to me, I haven't won yet, and that's the main thing," Rahm said via ASAP Sports.

Jon Rahm at the LIV Golf Korea - Final Round - Source: Imagn

While Rahm has been consistently finishing in the top 10 at LIV Golf events, he is determined to contend for victories.

"While I like having top 10s and I like being a good player week in and week out, winning obviously is what matters more. I would gladly give up some of those top 10s for more wins," the Spanish golfer said.

"Usually it's very little things that can change a season. Usually it's one swing or one hole that can ignite a great run. Hopefully, I can do that and have a great finish to the year like I did last year," Rahm said.

Jon Rahm is now in the field for the 2025 PGA Championship and is competing in the second major of the year after finishing T14 at the 2025 Masters.

