“Hopefully he'll be there and I'll be there” - Steve Stricker plans to invite Tiger Woods to 2024 Zurich Classic

Since late 2023, it has been known that Tiger Woods will be on a limited schedule when it comes to playing on the PGA Tour. Woods made his comeback at the 2024 Genesis Open at the Riviera, but had to withdraw from the event due to flu-like symptoms.

Now, Tiger Woods is expected to directly play at the 2024 Masters. Recently, when talking about playing the Zurich Classic, which is the lone team event on the PGA Tour, Steve Stricker said that he wanted to ask Tiger Woods to partner with him.

Speaking via Golf Week, Stricker said:

“I thought about asking him to see if he wanted to play in New Orleans at the team event. You know, I’ll see him next week at the Players, hopefully he’ll be there and I’ll be there, hopefully play a practice round with him. Yeah, I’ll ask him."

Steve Stricker and Tiger Woods have played together throughout their careers. They have been teammates at the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup in their prime.

Tiger Woods' possible 2024 season schedule explored

After the 15-time Major champion withdrew from the Riviera event, his next appearance remained unconfirmed. Many said that Tiger Woods would directly play at the Masters, which was the next big tournament in 2024.

Woods has so far skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational and will most likely also not be at the Players Championship. Woods' goal for 2024 was to play the Major championships as well as some of the elevated events. It has not been confirmed which event Woods will be a part of next.

In recent news, however, Woods was announced as part of the board members of the new PGA Tour Enterprises. Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods are the six players that have been announced as part of the board.

A statement released by the PGA Tour said (via the Mirror):

"We are excited to continue to build the PGA TOUR as the highest level of competition in professional golf. It's an opportunity for us to shape something special that will not only create more value for the PGA TOUR, but will also benefit and grow our fanbase. We're ready to get started."

The new framework agreement between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf series is currently in the works, and is now expected to be completed before the Masters.