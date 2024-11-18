"Horrible behavior"; "DQ" - Fans slam Matt Wallace for causing fairway damage at the DP World Tour Championship

Fans on social media have reacted to Matt Wallace's causing fairway damage at the DP World Tour Championship. On the third shot of the par-5 14th hole, his ball landed in a greenside bunker.

Wallace had a rough start to the final round of the DP World Tour Championship. He scored two bogeys on the 1st and 3rd holes. He quickly recovered with four birdies. With the errant shot on the 14th hole, the frustration got the better of him, and he struck the ground and left a visible divot in the fairway.

Wallace then walked away with his caddie, Jamie Lane, leaving the damaged area visible on the fairway without repairing it. The video of the moment can be watched below:

Fans slammed Matt Wallace's behavior for causing damage and not repairing the green.

"Horrible behaviour!" a fan commented.

"DQ," a fan wrote emphasizing that Wallace be DisQualified for a rules violation.

Some fans hoped he missed out on the European Ryder Cup team while some called for fines.

"No place for this in the Ryder Cup team. Hope he misses out - this is unacceptable," a fan wrote.

"$50k fine and 2 tournament suspension. Stop disrespecting the game!!" another fan commented.

Wallace finished the round with a score of 1-under 71. He finished the tournament tied for 11th with Tom Mckibbin with a score of -8 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A look at Matt Wallace's performance in the 2024 DP World Tour season

Matt Wallace has had a great 2024 season on the DP World Tour. He competed in 13 tournaments and made 12 cuts. He has one win, three top-10 finishes, and eight top-25 finishes. He finished 14th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Wallace won the 2024 Omega European Masters in playoffs with a birdie on the first extra hole against Alfredo García-Heredia. His other notable finishes include a T3 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a T8 at Betfred British Masters.

Let's take a look at Matt Wallace's performance in the 2024 DP World Tour season:

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

DP World Tour Championship: T11 (69-70-70-71, 280, -8)

T11 (69-70-70-71, 280, -8) Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T3 (67-65-72-63, 267, -21)

T3 (67-65-72-63, 267, -21) Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: T20 (70-69-73-66, 278, -10)

T20 (70-69-73-66, 278, -10) FedEx Open de France: T37 (69-69-73-67, 278, -6)

T37 (69-69-73-67, 278, -6) Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T43 (71-66-68-71, 276, -12)

T43 (71-66-68-71, 276, -12) acciona Open de España pres. by Madrid: T24 (70-74-67-69, 280, -4)

T24 (70-74-67-69, 280, -4) BMW PGA Championship: T12 (70-72-70-64, 276, -12)

T12 (70-72-70-64, 276, -12) Omega European Masters: 1 (64-62-73-70, 269, -11)

1 (64-62-73-70, 269, -11) Betfred British Masters: 8 (76-68-68-68, 280, -8)

8 (76-68-68-68, 280, -8) The 152nd Open: T41 (70-77-71-73, 291, +7)

T41 (70-77-71-73, 291, +7) Genesis Scottish Open: T106 (68-72)

T106 (68-72) KLM Open: T15 (70-66-69-73, 278, -6)

T15 (70-66-69-73, 278, -6) U.S. PGA Championship: T43 (70-65-71-72, 278, -6)

