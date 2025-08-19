"Horrible"; "LeBron James stick to basketball" - Fans troll 1.2B NBA superstar's golf swing after latest video surfaces

Fans trolled $1.2B NBA star LeBron James after a golf swing video surfaced on the Internet. Earlier this year, in July, James was spotted trying out golf, and he also shared social media posts regarding the same on Instagram.Recently, LeBron James was again spotted playing golf, and a post about the same was reported by NUCLR Golf on X. Here's a glimpse of the post:After watching the video, a fan called it horrible.Smackover @Smackover7LINK@NUCLRGOLF HorribleAnother fan asked James to play basketball and not try golf.roundball1 @dmax900LINK@NUCLRGOLF Lebron stick to basketballA netizen wrote:“His golf swing and iso game look the same.”Another netizen penned down:“No way he found this ball, bro didn’t even watch it land smh.”Lastly, a cyber citizen trolled by writing:&quot;Sorry LeBron, but that's not a quality golf swing.&quot;Before this, LeBron James was also seen playing golf with comedian Kevin Hart in the Samsung commercial. He also had close ties with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.Tiger Woods lauded LeBron James’ longevity as a sportspersonIt was 2023 when Tiger Woods played at the Genesis Invitational and lauded LeBron James at the pre-tournament press conference at Riviera Country Club. That year, Woods played only three tournaments, and two of them were non-majors.At his first non-major of the season at Riviera, questions arose about whether Woods would be able to finish 72 holes given his health conditions. The player remembered NBA star James, who broke Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record of 38,387 points in a 2023 Lakers game against the Thunders.Following that, Woods shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ star’s achievement. He said (via NBC):“As far as the LeBron record, what he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity…I never thought – I grew up watching Kareem here, never saw him play in Milwaukee, but he was the Cap, that’s all I remember, the Showtime Lakers and watching Cap run down there with goggles and hit the sky hook. That record we never thought it would be surpassed.”He continued, “But what LeBron is doing, but also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long…It takes a career to get to those numbers. That’s how I think probably best how you look at it.”Woods finished at T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational after scoring 1 under. Following that, he withdrew from the Masters Tournament in the same year and landed in 18th place at the Hero World Challenge.Woods' last PGA event was the Open Championship, where he missed the cutline in 2024. That year, he only finished 72 holes at the Masters Tournament by finishing in 60th place.