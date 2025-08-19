  • home icon
  • Golf
  • "Horrible"; "LeBron James stick to basketball" - Fans troll 1.2B NBA superstar's golf swing after latest video surfaces

"Horrible"; "LeBron James stick to basketball" - Fans troll 1.2B NBA superstar's golf swing after latest video surfaces

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 19, 2025 05:59 GMT
LeBron James ( X and Getty images)
LeBron James ( X and Getty images)

Fans trolled $1.2B NBA star LeBron James after a golf swing video surfaced on the Internet. Earlier this year, in July, James was spotted trying out golf, and he also shared social media posts regarding the same on Instagram.

Ad

Recently, LeBron James was again spotted playing golf, and a post about the same was reported by NUCLR Golf on X. Here's a glimpse of the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After watching the video, a fan called it horrible.

Ad

Another fan asked James to play basketball and not try golf.

Ad

A netizen wrote:

“His golf swing and iso game look the same.”

Another netizen penned down:

“No way he found this ball, bro didn’t even watch it land smh.”

Lastly, a cyber citizen trolled by writing:

"Sorry LeBron, but that's not a quality golf swing."

Before this, LeBron James was also seen playing golf with comedian Kevin Hart in the Samsung commercial. He also had close ties with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

Ad

Tiger Woods lauded LeBron James’ longevity as a sportsperson

It was 2023 when Tiger Woods played at the Genesis Invitational and lauded LeBron James at the pre-tournament press conference at Riviera Country Club. That year, Woods played only three tournaments, and two of them were non-majors.

At his first non-major of the season at Riviera, questions arose about whether Woods would be able to finish 72 holes given his health conditions. The player remembered NBA star James, who broke Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career scoring record of 38,387 points in a 2023 Lakers game against the Thunders.

Ad

Following that, Woods shared his thoughts on the Lakers’ star’s achievement. He said (via NBC):

“As far as the LeBron record, what he accomplished is absolutely incredible of just the durability, the consistency and the longevity…I never thought – I grew up watching Kareem here, never saw him play in Milwaukee, but he was the Cap, that’s all I remember, the Showtime Lakers and watching Cap run down there with goggles and hit the sky hook. That record we never thought it would be surpassed.”
Ad
He continued, “But what LeBron is doing, but also the amount of minutes he’s playing, no one’s ever done that at that age, to be able to play all five positions, that’s never been done before at this level for this long…It takes a career to get to those numbers. That’s how I think probably best how you look at it.”
Ad

Woods finished at T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational after scoring 1 under. Following that, he withdrew from the Masters Tournament in the same year and landed in 18th place at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods' last PGA event was the Open Championship, where he missed the cutline in 2024. That year, he only finished 72 holes at the Masters Tournament by finishing in 60th place.

About the author
Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Know More
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications