Host Nelly Korda rocks all-white look during session ahead of her all-girls Invitational event

The Nelly Invitational will be held from May 1 to 4 at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida. Nelly Korda, the state's resident, will host the American Junior Golf Association tournament.
The AJGA shared a post with five photos of Korda in all-white during a session before the event, captioned:
“A day with Nelly 🫶 #TheNellyInv”
Before this, Korda finished playing at the Chevron Championship last week but couldn't defend her title, which ultimately went to Mao Saigo. She tied at T14 with 2-under. She fired 77 in the first round with a birdie on the front nine and shot 68 in the next with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.
In the third round, Nelly Korda made 71 with two birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the last round, she made 70 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Ruoning Yin and Hyo Joo Kim tied for second place at the Chevron Championship.
How has Nelly Korda performed in the 2025 season so far?
Nelly Korda finished second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions with 18-under and then finished at T7 at the Founders Cup with 12-under. Next, she appeared at the Ford Championship to finish at T22 with 14-under.
Then, Korda participated in the JM Eagle LA Championship and the Chevron Championship to finish at T16 and T14 with 14-under and 2-under. Here's a list of all her 2025 appearances:
2025 LPGA Tournaments
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club ( 30th January to 2nd February): T2, 71-67-67-65, 270 (-18), Earning: $227,854
- Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club ( 6th February to 9th February): T7, 68-68-65-71, 272 (-12), Earning: $51,522
- Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass ( 27th March to 30th March): T22, 67-65-73-69, 274 (-14), Earning: $22,539
- JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the El Caballero Country Club ( 17th April to 20th April): T16, 67-68-67-72, 274 (-14), Earning: $48,350
- The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods ( 24th April to 27th April): T14, 77-68-71-70, 286 (-2), Earning: $104,783
Last year, Korda won seven tournaments, including the LPGA Drive On Championship, the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, the Ford Championship pres. by KCC, and the Chevron Championship.