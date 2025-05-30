"Hot Prediction: he doesn't make the European team" – Fans react to Sergio Garcia making a return to the DP World Tour

Fans have reacted to Sergio Garcia's return to the DP World Tour after he confirmed his participation in the BMW International Open in Munich in July 2025. He will also compete at the Open de España in Madrid in October.

Ad

Garcia's return has been made possible after he paid over £1 million in fines imposed by the DP World Tour for competing on LIV Golf. The 45-year-old has also reapplied for membership to the tour and is aiming to regain eligibility for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

For the unversed, to compete in the Ryder Cup, a player has to be a member of the DP World Tour and has to compete in a minimum of four events. Popular golf account NUCLRGOLF shared the news of Garcia's return to the DP World Tour on X and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"After having paid outstanding fines, Sergio Garcia is making his return to the DP World Tour for the first time since withdrawing from the BMW PGA in September 2022."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to the comments section and suggested that Garcia is preparing to leave LIV Golf to pursue a Ryder Cup spot, possibly for the last time.

"He's def about to leave LIV," a fan commented.

"Almost like he knows LIV is on the way out. Good for him trying to make the Ryder cup team, at 45 years old it may be close to the last time he can earn his way on," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Did he pay those fines or are you assuming he did?" a fan asked.

A few fans acknowledged his efforts but remain skeptical about his chances of making the European team.

"Good deal… Sergio going to get his ranking points quickly," a fan wrote.

"Putting in the extra work to get noticed for the Ryder Cup. I respect that," another fan commented.

Ad

"Hot Prediction: he doesn't make the European team," a fan wrote.

Sergio Garcia will next compete in the LIV Golf Virginia from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in the United States.

A look at Sergio Garcia's performance in 2025

Sergio Garcia has had a decent 2025 season so far. In seven starts on LIV Golf, he has one win, three top-6 finishes, and four top-20 finishes. His win came at LIV Golf Hong Kong, which he won by three strokes over Dean Burmester.

Ad

His other notable performances include a third-place finish at LIV Golf Miami, a T6 finish at LIV Golf Riyadh, and a T18 finish in Adelaide. He's positioned fourth in the season's standings. He also competed in the Masters and the PGA Championship but failed to achieve a significant finish in the tournaments.

Let's take a look at Sergio Garcia's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh : T6 (203, -13)

: T6 (203, -13) LIV Golf Adelaide : T18 (212, -4)

: T18 (212, -4) LIV Golf Hong Kong : 1 (192, -18)

: 1 (192, -18) LIV Golf Singapore : T32 (213, E)

: T32 (213, E) LIV Golf Miami : 3 (212, -4)

: 3 (212, -4) LIV Golf Mexico City : 50 (222, +9)

: 50 (222, +9) LIV Golf Korea: T42 (218, +2)

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament : Missed Cut (148, +4)

: Missed Cut (148, +4) PGA Championship: T67 (291, +7)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More