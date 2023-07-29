Hours after missing the 3M Open cut, Justin Thomas is back on practice greens in bid to qualify for FedEx Cup playoffs

Justin Thomas is having a rather disastrous 2023 season so far. His luck as far as making cuts for tournaments has been next to none, let alone going on to win a tournament. Now, his spot in the Ryder Cup is also in jeopardy due to his performance.

Justin Thomas failed to make the cut at the 3M Open with a score of -2, adding to his long list of short weekends this year.

However, just hours after missing the cut, Thomas was back on course and practicing in the hopes of still retaining his place on the Ryder Cup team.

Justin Thomas is back grinding on the practice putting green after missing the cut at TPC Twin Cities





Thomas is determined to make it on the American Team this year, and a lot is riding on what captain Zach Johnson thinks of him.

Speaking via Sporting News, he said:

"I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything. I'm probably honestly trying too hard to do it. It reminds me a lot of my first or second year on tour. I tried so hard to make that team for the first time. I'm in a very similar position. I've been trying to make it easy on Zach and get in the top six, but I seem to not want to do that with my golf."

What does missing the cut at the 3M Open mean for Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup dreams?

Justin Thomas' season started off on a good note with a fourth-place finish at the Phoenix Open.

However, his performance has slowly slipped. Thomas failed to make the cut at the Masters, the US Open, and the Open and could only place 65th at the PGA Championship.

Now, Tomas sits outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup playoffs and has had only one top 50 finish in the last three months. He is currently ranked No. 62 in the world.

However, Justin Thomas has had quite a strong background at the Ryder Cup and cannot be dismissed so easily. Thomas has a 6-2-1 record combined in two of the appearances that he has made with the US Team.

Thomas will once again tee it up at the Wyndham Cup to try and improve his performance and hopefully solidify his place on the US team.