Houston Open 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open is set to take place from March 27 to 30. The Memorial Park Golf Course will play host to the event, which has a whopping $9.5 million purse prize. Additionally, 500 FedEx Cup points are also up for grabs.

The first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open will take place on Thursday, March 27. Tee times will be staggered with the star studded field teeing off the Memorial Park Golf Course's first and tenth holes from 8:20 AM ET onwards.

The winner of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger, will tee off the first round of this year's edition at 2:14 PM ET. He will be paired with Thomas Detry and Tony Finau, who won the event in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler will be teeing it up at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open this week. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off at 2:03 PM ET from the first tee along with fellow PGA Tour sensations Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im.

Here's a full look at the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:20 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

8:31 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

8:42 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner

8:53 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

9:04 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

9:15 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Adam Hadwin

9:26 a.m.: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

9:37 a.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes

9:48 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander

9:59 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson

10:21 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw

10:32 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin

1:30 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

1:41 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington

1:52 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard

2:03 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

2:14 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

2:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland

2:36 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk

2:47 p.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns

2:58 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

3:09 p.m.: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry

3:20 p.m.: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello

3:31 p.m.: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent

3:42 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter

Hole 10

8:20 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles

8:31 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg

8:42 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune

8:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

9:04 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala

9:15 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

9:26 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari

9:37 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips

9:48 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder

9:59 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel

10:10 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen

10:21 a.m.: Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard

10:32 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

1:30 p.m.: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter

1:41 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman

1:52 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn

2:03 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim

2:14 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker

2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

2:36 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2:47 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim

2:58 p.m.: Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk

3:09 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr

3:20 p.m.: Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland

3:31 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr

3:42 p.m.: Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson

Texas Children's Houston Open Past Winners Explored

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Texas Children's Houston Open along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Stephan Jaeger (-12)

2023 - Tony Finay (-16)

2022 - Jason Kokrak (-10)

2021 - Carlos Ortiz (-13)

2020 - Lanto Griffin (-14)

2019 - Not Played Due To COVID-19

2018 - Ian Poulter (-19)

2017 - Russell Henley (-20)

2016 - Jim Herman (-15)

2015 - J.B. Holmes (-16)

2014 - Matt Jones (-15)

2013 - D.A. Points (-16)

2012 - Hunter Mahan (-16)

2011 - Phil Mickelson (-20)

2010 - Anthony Kim (-12)

