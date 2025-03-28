Houston Open 2025 round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The first round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was played at the Memorial Park Golf Course on Thursday. However, the round was suspended due to darkness.

Players that are yet to complete 18 holes will resume their first round at 9:30 AM ET on Friday, March 28. Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open are staggered with players teeing off the first and tenth holes.

Alejandro Tosti is one of the four leaders at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The Argentine golf star will tee off the second round at 3:09 PM ET from the back nine. He is paired with fellow PGA Tour golfers Philip Knowles and Kevin Velo.

Scottie Scheffler is two strokes behind the Texas Children's Houston Open leaders. He is tied for 13th place with a 3 under par 67 score. The World No. 1 golfer will tee off on Friday at 8:53 AM ET off the back nine with Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:31 a.m. : David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter

: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter 8:42 a.m. : C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman

: C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman 8:53 a.m. : Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn

: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn 9:04 a.m. : Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim

: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim 9:15 a.m. : Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker

: Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker 9:26 a.m. : Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day 9:37 a.m. : Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

: Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power 9:48 a.m. : Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim

: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim 9:59 a.m. : Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk

: Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk 10:10 a.m. : Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr

: Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr 10:21 a.m. : Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland

: Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland 10:32 a.m. : Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr

: Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr 10:43 a.m. : Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson

: Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson 1:30 p.m. : Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles

: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles 1:41 p.m. : Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg

: Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg 1:52 p.m. : Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune

: Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune 2:03 p.m. : Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark 2:14 p.m. : Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala

: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala 2:25 p.m. : Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee 2:36 p.m. : Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari

: Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari 2:47 p.m. : Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips

: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips 2:58 p.m. : K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder

: K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder 3:09 p.m. : Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel

: Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel 3:20 p.m. : Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen

: Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen 3:31 p.m. : Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard

: Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard 3:42 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

Hole 10

8:20 a.m. : Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez 8:31 a.m. : J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington

: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington 8:42 a.m. : Nicolai Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard

: Nicolai Hojgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard 8:53 a.m. : Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im 9:04 a.m. : Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau 9:15 a.m. : Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland

: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland 9:26 a.m. : Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk

: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk 9:37 a.m. : Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns

: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns 9:48 a.m. : Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey 9:59 a.m. : Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry

: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry 10:10 a.m. : Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello

: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello 10:21 a.m. : Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent

: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent 10:32 a.m. : Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter

: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter 1:30 p.m. : Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki 1:41 p.m. : Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon 1:52 p.m. : Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner

: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner 2:03 p.m. : Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama

: Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama 2:14 p.m. : Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy 2:25 p.m. : Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin

: Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin 2:36 p.m. : Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson 2:47 p.m. : Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes

: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes 2:58 p.m. : Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander

: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander 3:09 p.m. : Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo

: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo 3:20 p.m. : Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson

: Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson 3:31 p.m. : Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw

: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw 3:42 p.m.: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 18 players at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T1 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T1 - Keith Mitchell (-5)

T1 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 - Trey Mullinax (-4)

T5 - Mac Meissner (-4)

T5 - Min Woo Lee (-4)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T5 - Victor Perez (-4)

T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-4)

T5 - Eric Cole (-4)

T5 - Jackson Suber (-4)

T13 - Scottie Scheffler (-3)

T13 - Adam Svensson (-3)

T13 - Taylor Dickson (-3) (Round Incomplete)

T18 - Kurt KItayama (-2)

T18 - Lee Hodges (-2)

T18 - Jake Knapp (-2)

T18 - Karl Vilips (-2)

T18 - Emiliano Grillo (-2)

T18 - Harry Hall (-2)

T18 - Ryan Fox (-2)

T18 - Matthew Riedel (-2)

