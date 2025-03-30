Houston Open 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was thrilling, with stellar performances across the leaderboard. The final round will have staggered tee times with players teeing off on the first and tenth holes of the Memorial Park Golf Course from 11:00 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from the first hole is Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, and Emiliano Grillo. The former is tied for 29th place with a total 7 under par score, while the other two golfers share the 35th place with a 6 under par score each.

The leader of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, Min Woo Lee, will tee off the final round at 1:01 PM ET from the front nine. He will play with Alejandro Tosti and Ryan Fox, who trail him by 4 and 5 strokes, respectively.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

11:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo

11:11 a.m. – Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard

11:22 a.m. – Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, mac Meissner

11:33 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin

11:44 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley

11:55 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama

12:06 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu

12:17 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy

12:28 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria

12:39 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

12:50 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson

1:01 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox

Hole 10

11:00 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole

11:11 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty

11:22 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips

11:33 a.m. – Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau

11:44 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin

11:55 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles

12:06 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler

12:17 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody

12:28 p.m. – Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner

12:39 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone

12:50 p.m. – Chad Ramey, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top ten players at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):

1 - Min Woo Lee (-17)

2 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)

T3 - Ryan Fox (-12)

T3 - Ryan Gerard (-12)

T3 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T6 - Jesper Svensson (-11)

T6 - Gary Woodland (-11)

T6 - Keith Mitchell (-11)

T6 - Trey Mullinax (-11)

T10 - Davis Thompson (-10)

T10 - Jake Knapp (-10)

T10 - Nico Echavarria (-10)

T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)

