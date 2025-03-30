Houston Open 2025 round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open was thrilling, with stellar performances across the leaderboard. The final round will have staggered tee times with players teeing off on the first and tenth holes of the Memorial Park Golf Course from 11:00 AM ET onwards.
The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from the first hole is Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, and Emiliano Grillo. The former is tied for 29th place with a total 7 under par score, while the other two golfers share the 35th place with a 6 under par score each.
The leader of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, Min Woo Lee, will tee off the final round at 1:01 PM ET from the front nine. He will play with Alejandro Tosti and Ryan Fox, who trail him by 4 and 5 strokes, respectively.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 11:00 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Rico Hoey, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:11 a.m. – Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Højgaard
- 11:22 a.m. – Jackson Suber, Thomas Detry, mac Meissner
- 11:33 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Harris English, Adam Hadwin
- 11:44 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley
- 11:55 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Springer, Kurt Kitayama
- 12:06 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Yu
- 12:17 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, William Mouw, Rory McIlroy
- 12:28 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Jake Knapp, Nico Echavarria
- 12:39 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 12:50 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Scottie Scheffler, Jesper Svensson
- 1:01 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox
Hole 10
- 11:00 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joel Dahmen, Eric Cole
- 11:11 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jason Day, Matt McCarty
- 11:22 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Chandler Phillips
- 11:33 a.m. – Taylor Dickson, Victor Perez, Tony Finau
- 11:44 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Charles Reiter, Ben Griffin
- 11:55 a.m. – Charley Hoffman, Maverick McNealy, Philip Knowles
- 12:06 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler
- 12:17 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Chan Kim, Pierceson Coody
- 12:28 p.m. – Davis Riley, David Skinns, Antoine Rozner
- 12:39 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, Trevor Cone
- 12:50 p.m. – Chad Ramey, John Pak, Matthew Riedel
2025 Texas Children's Houston Open Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top ten players at the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Min Woo Lee (-17)
- 2 - Alejandro Tosti (-13)
- T3 - Ryan Fox (-12)
- T3 - Ryan Gerard (-12)
- T3 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)
- T6 - Jesper Svensson (-11)
- T6 - Gary Woodland (-11)
- T6 - Keith Mitchell (-11)
- T6 - Trey Mullinax (-11)
- T10 - Davis Thompson (-10)
- T10 - Jake Knapp (-10)
- T10 - Nico Echavarria (-10)
- T10 - Taylor Pendrith (-10)