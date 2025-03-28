Houston Open leader Ryan Gerard complains about getting ‘fatigued’ by umbrella

Houston Open leader Ryan Gerard has complained about getting "fatigued" by the umbrella at the tournament. He is over with one round of the PGA Tour event.

Ad

In the press conference after the round, Gerard was asked about the playing conditions and how he manages in wet weather.

“So like, I'm weird, I don't like holding the umbrella because I feel like my arms get fatigued and I stand over a shot and I feel like I hit it weird. So I kind of just wear the rain jacket and try and not get the grips wet," Ryan Gerard said. "If I can do that and just pick quality targets and try and just make solid swings to the targets."

Ad

Trending

"Whatever happens from there is kind of up to the skid or the rain or the water droplets or whatever it could be. So I just try to pick good targets and make quality swings to 'em, and pretty happy with how it went,” Ryan Gerard added.

Ad

Gerard scored 5-under in the first round of the PGA Tour event with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back.

Ryan Gerard will start Round 2 at 3:42 pm with Max McGreev and Trevor Cone on the first tee. David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, and Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at 8:20 am on the same tee. Next to them, C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, and Ben Silverman will start at 8:31 am on the first tee.

Ad

Ryan Gerard and others' Houston Open Round 2 tee time and pairings

Ryan Gerard | Imagn

Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the second round of the Houston Open (all times in ET) for Ryan Gerard and others:

Ad

Tee No. 1

8:20 a.m. – David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter

8:31 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman

8:42 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn

8:53 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim

9:04 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker

9:15 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

9:26 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

9:37 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim

9:48 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk

Ad

9:59 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr

10:10 a.m. – Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland

10:21 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr

10:32 a.m. – Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson

1:30 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles

1:41 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg

1:52 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune

2:03 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

2:14 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala

Ad

2:25 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

2:36 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari

2:47 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips

2:58 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder

3:09 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel

3:20 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen

3:31 p.m. – Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard

3:42 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

Tee No. 10

8:20 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

Ad

8:31 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington

8:42 a.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Højgaard

8:53 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

9:04 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

9:15 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland

9:26 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk

9:37 a.m. – Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns

9:48 a.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

9:59 a.m. – Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry

Ad

10:10 a.m. – Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello

10:21 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent (a)

10:32 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter

1:30 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

1:41 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

1:52 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner

2:03 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama

2:14 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

2:25 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Adam Hadwin

2:36 p.m. – Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

Ad

2:47 p.m. – Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes

2:58 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander

3:09 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo

3:20 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson

3:31 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw

3:42 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback