How does the 2023 US Women's Open’s $11m purse rate against other big events? Ranking ladies’ tour’s biggest prize purses

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 07, 2023 16:52 GMT
The 78th US Women's Open is taking place at the Pebble Beach Golf Links

The LPGA Tour is currently at Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 2023 US Women's Open. The purse size for this year's event is the biggest in the tournament's history.

The prize money this year is $11 million, which is twice as much as 2021's and $1 million more than the 2022 Championship. The US Women's Open winner will receive $2 million this year, $200K more than last year's winner, Minjee Lee.

The current purse size of the USGA women's event is only $1.5 million less than the men's in the 2021 US Open. However, their purse size has risen by $7.5 million in two years, thanks to the emergence of LIV Golf.

In recent times, consistent effort has been put into increasing the pay of women golfers and giving them the chunk of the pie that they really deserve. Earlier this year, both the LPGA and LET announced an increase in the purses of their tournaments for the new season.

The LPGA announced the combined purse size of the five majors to be $37.9 million and more than $100 million for the whole season.

Is the US Women's Open's purse size the highest among the ladies' golf tournaments?

Minjee Lee won $1.8 million for her US Women's Open 2022 win

This season, the US Women's Open boasts the highest prize money among all the events, followed by the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with a purse size of $10 million.

Here's the list of the tournaments with the highest payouts this season:

  1. U.S. Women's Open: $11 million
  2. KPMG Women's PGA Championship: $10 million
  3. AIG Women's Open: $7.3 million
  4. CME Group Tour Championship: $7 million
  5. Amundi Evian Championship: $6.5 million
  6. The Chevron Championship: $5.1 million
  7. Pelican Women's Championship: $3.25 million
  8. JM Eagle LA Championship: $3 million
  9. Cognizant Founders Cup: $3 million
  10. Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational: $2.7 million
  11. Mizuho Americas Open: $2.75 million
  12. Buick LPGA Shanghai: $2.1 million
  13. Walmart NW Arkansas Championship: $2.3 million
  14. CP Women's Open: $2.35 million
  15. Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA: $2.2 million
  16. Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio: $2 million
  17. Lotte Championship: $2 million
  18. Toto Japan Classic: $2 million
  19. Kroger Queen City Championship: $2 million
  20. BMW Ladies Championship: $2 million
  21. Trust Golf Women's Ladies Scottish Open: $2 million
  22. HSBC Women's World Championship: $1.8 million
  23. Volunteers of America Classic: $1.8 million
  24. Portland Classic: $1,500,000
  25. Dana Open: $1,750,000
  26. DIO Implant LA Open: $1.75 million
  27. LPGA Drive-On Championship: $1.75 million
  28. ShopRite LPGA Classic: $1.75 million
  29. Honda LPGA Thailand: $1.7 million
  30. Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: $1.5 million
  31. Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play: $1.5 million
  32. ISPS Handa World Invitational: $1.5 million

Which tournament has the highest payout on the Ladies European Tour?

Lydia Ko won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2023, which had a purse size of $5 million
Lydia Ko won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International 2023, which had a purse size of $5 million

The Ladies European Tour doesn't offer as hefty a payout as the LPGA, but there are a few events with an attractive payout. The Aramco Saudi Ladies International is the tournament with the highest purse size on the Ladies European Tour. The purse size of the PIF-sponsored event was $5 million, and winner Lydia Ko bagged $767,00 for her win.

Edited by Yash Singh
