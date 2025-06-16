How did Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton & other LIV Golfers perform in the US Open 2025, Round 4?

The US Open 2025 turned out to be a decent showing for LIV Golf professionals, as three of them finished inside the top 10. Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz were the best performers from the Saudi-backed circuit, tying for fourth at 3-over.

Fourteen LIV Golf professionals had qualified for the US Open 2025, but only six eventually made the cut. On Sunday, June 15, Hatton and Ortiz were in contention for the title, and at one point, the former even held the lead with just two holes to go.

Hatton carded a 2-over 72 in the final round to finish at 3-over for the tournament. He started the day at 1-over, and with two bogeys and two birdies, he remained at that score until the 17th hole.

After 70 holes, Hatton was in a three-way tie for the lead alongside Spaun and Robert MacIntyre. However, he found the rough on the 17th and made a bogey, followed by another bogey on the final hole.

Ortiz was also at 1-over through 14 holes, but a late double bogey saw him finish with a 73. Jon Rahm fired a 3-under 67, helped by birdies on the last three holes, to jump to T7.

Brooks Koepka had a strong start to the week but ultimately tied for 12th after carding a 71 in the final round. Patrick Reed climbed several spots to T23 with a Sunday 70, while Marc Leishman finished last among the LIV golfers after shooting a 7-over 77.

LIV Golfers' performance in the US Open 2025 explored

Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz were the best LIV Golf performers at the US Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at each LIV Golf professional's scorecard at the US Open 2025:

T4. Tyrrell Hatton: 283, +3 (73, 70, 68, 72)

T4. Carlos Ortiz: 283, +3 (71, 72, 67, 73)

T7. Jon Rahm: 284, +4 (69, 75, 73, 67)

T12. Brooks Koepka: 286, +6 (68, 74, 73, 71)

T23. Patrick Reed: 288, +8 (73, 74, 71, 70)

T38. Marc Leishman: 291, +11 (71, 75, 68, 77)

CUT. Cameron Smith: 148, +8 (75, 73)

CUT. Phil Mickelson: 148, +8 (74, 74)

CUT. Jinichiro Kozuma: 149, +9 (75, 74)

CUT. Dustin Johnson: 150, +10 (75, 75)

CUT. Joaquin Niemann: 150, +10 (75, 75)

CUT. Bryson DeChambeau: 150, +10 (73, 77)

CUT. Jose Luis Ballester: 152, +12 (76, 76)

CUT. Richard Bland: 158, +18 (76, 82)

