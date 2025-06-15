How did Brooks Koepka perform in the 2025 US Open, Round 3?

Brooks Koepka had another underwhelming round at the US Open 2025 as he shot a 3-over 73 in the third round. The five-time major champion is currently aggregated at 5-over and is nine shots off the lead.
On Saturday, June 14, Brooks Koepka entered the Oakmont Country Club at 2-over. He didn’t have an ideal start, as he bogeyed the first hole of the round. He followed it with two more bogeys to go out in 38 on the front nine.
On the back nine, the 35-year-old golfer went on a par streak for seven holes before carding his first birdie of the day on the 17th. However, he was back to 3-over for the day after three-putting the 18th hole.
Following the third round, Koepka is tied for 21st at 5-over and is nine strokes back with just one round to go. Sam Burns took the solo lead after carding a 1-under 69 on Day 3. J.J. Spaun slipped to T2 after bogeying the 18th hole to shoot an even-par 70. He is tied alongside Adam Scott, who fired a 3-under 67 to get into contention.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Sam Burns: -4
- T2. Adam Scott: -3
- T2. J.J. Spaun: -3
- 4. Viktor Hovland: -1
- 5. Carlos Ortiz: E
- T6. Tyrrell Hatton: +1
- T6. Thriston Lawrence: +1
- 8. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: +2
- T9. Robert MacIntyre: +3
- T9. Cameron Young: +3
- T11. Marc Leishman: +4
- T11. Chris Gotterup: +4
- T11. Scottie Scheffler: +4
- T11. Nick Taylor: +4
- T11. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +4
- T11. Max Greyserman: +4
- T11. Emiliano Grillo: +4
- T11. Russell Henley: +4
- T11. Victor Perez: +4
- T11. Ben Griffin: +4
- T21. Ryan Gerard: +5
- T21. Matt Wallace: +5
- T21. Sam Stevens: +5
- T21. Keegan Bradley: +5
- T21. Chris Kirk: +5
- T21. Jason Day: +5
- T21. Thomas Detry: +5
- T21. Brooks Koepka: +5
Brooks Koepka's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's hole-by-hole performance at the US Open 2025 during the third round:
- Hole 1, par 4: 5 (+1)
- Hole 2, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 3, par 4: 5 (+1)
- Hole 4, par 5: 5 (E)
- Hole 5, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 6, par 3: 3 (E)
- Hole 7, par 4: 4 (E)
- Hole 8, par 3: 4 (+1)
- Hole 9, par 4: 4 (+1)
- Out: 38 (+3)
- Hole 10, par 4: 4 (+3)
- Hole 11, par 4: 4 (+3)
- Hole 12, par 5: 5 (+3)
- Hole 13, par 3: 3 (+3)
- Hole 14, par 4: 4 (+3)
- Hole 15, par 4: 4 (+3)
- Hole 16, par 3: 3 (+3)
- Hole 17, par 4: 3 (+2)
- Hole 18, par 4: 5 (+3)
- In: 35 (E)
- Total: 73 (+3)