How did Brooks Koepka perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

While many top stars had a difficult start to the US Open 2025, Brooks Koepka began the week on a great note. The five-time major champion fired a 2-under 68 on the first day amid the brutal Oakmont conditions and is just two strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, June 12, Koepka entered Oakmont Golf Club in pursuit of his third US Open title. He began the day with three pars before sinking a 42-foot putt for an eagle on the third.

The two-time US Open champion then parred the rest of the holes on the front nine to close at 33. On the back nine, he made two bogeys in the first five holes but finished at 2-under after back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th.

Following the first day's action at the US Open 2025, Brooks Koepka is tied for third alongside Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im. He is just two shots behind J.J. Spaun, who fired a low 66 to take a solo first-day lead.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the US Open 2025:

1. J.J. Spaun: -4

2. Thriston Lawrence: -3

T3. Si Woo Kim: -2

T3. Brooks Koepka: -2

T3. Sungjae Im: -2

T6. Ben Griffin: -1

T6. Thomas Detry: -1

T6. Jon Rahm: -1

T6. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -1

T6. James Nicholas: -1

T11. Adam Scott: E

T11. Robert MacIntyre: E

T11. Russell Henley: E

T11. Denny McCarthy: E

T11. Jordan Spieth: E

T11. Collin Morikawa: E

T11. Cameron Young: E

T11. Bud Cauley: E

T11. Ryan McCormick: E

Brooks Koepka's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1

Here's a look at Brooks Koepka's hole-by-hole score at the US Open 2025, Round 1:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 5, Hole 4: 3 (−2)

3 (−2) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (−2)

3 (−2) Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (−2)

3 (−2) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (−2)

4 (−2) Out: 33 (−2)

33 (−2) Par 4, Hole 10: 5 (−1)

5 (−1) Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (−1)

4 (−1) Par 5, Hole 12: 5 (−1)

5 (−1) Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (−1)

3 (−1) Par 4, Hole 14: 5 (Even)

5 (Even) Par 4, Hole 15: 4 (Even)

4 (Even) Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (Even)

3 (Even) Par 4, Hole 17: 3 (−1)

3 (−1) Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (−2)

3 (−2) In: 35 (Even)

35 (Even) Total: 68 (−2)

