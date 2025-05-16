Brooks Koepka is playing in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after qualifying as a past champion. He won the event three times in 2018, 2019, and 2023, which gives him an automatic spot under PGA of America rules.

Koepka came into the second major of the year after missing the cut at the 2025 Masters. However, his first round on Thursday didn’t go as planned.

He got off to a rough start with a double bogey on the par-4 1st hole. Koepka followed it with two consecutive bogeys on holes 2 and 3. However, he managed to recover slightly with birdies on holes 7 and 8 but dropped another shot on the 9th, closing the front nine over par.

Brooks Koepka: PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

On the back nine, Koepka made a bogey at the 10th, carded a birdie at 14, and ended the round with another bogey on 18. He posted a 4-over-75 in the first round, placing him tied for 112th. He hit five fairways, reached six greens in regulation, took 29 putts, and finished with three birdies, five bogeys, and one double bogey.

Venezuelan golfer Jhonattan Vegas currently leads the field at 7 under after finishing his opening round.

How has Brooks Koepka performed this season so far?

Brooks Koepka is currently ranked 12th in the LIV Golf standings and holds an OWGR of 354. He is still searching for his first win of the 2025 season.

Koepka has not recorded a top-10 finish at a major since his victory at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill. His best major result since then was a T17 finish at the 2023 U.S. Open. At last year’s PGA Championship, he finished T26, and he missed the cut at the 2025 Masters.

In LIV Golf this season, Brooks Koepka has played in seven events. He opened the year with a T33 finish in Riyadh, followed by T7 at Adelaide and T35 in Hong Kong. He came close to a win in Singapore, finishing runner-up at 12-under-par. He then secured a T18 finish in Miami, followed by T30 in Mexico. At his most recent outing in Korea, Koepka finished T17.

So far in the 2025 season, Brooks Koepka has hit 164 fairways out of 294, with an average accuracy of 55.78%. He has recorded 88 birdies, averaging 4.19 per round.

Koepka has carded just three eagles this year, averaging 0.14 per round. His scrambling stats show 77 successful saves out of 128 attempts, giving him a 60.16% scrambling rate. On the greens, Koepka has taken 594 total putts, averaging 1.57 putts per hole. Koepka’s greens in regulation stand at 250 out of 378, which is 66.14%. His driving distance stands at 309.9 yards.

