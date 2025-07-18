How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in R2 of the Open 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau posted a second-round score of 65 at the 2025 Open Championship held at Royal Portrush Golf Club. The American began the day at even par and made significant progress on the leaderboard with a six-under round. DeChambeau maintained consistent play across both nines, carding three birdies on the front nine and three more on the back without recording a single bogey. His round began with a par at the first and a birdie at the second, followed by a string of steady pars and birdies that helped him reach three under by the turn.

On the inward nine, DeChambeau added further momentum with birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes. He closed the round with pars on the final four holes to remain bogey-free. His total of 65 marked one of the lowest rounds of the day, contributing to a cumulative score of six under par through 36 holes. The performance placed him well within contention, heading into the weekend rounds. DeChambeau’s disciplined play and precise ball-striking enabled him to take advantage of the conditions and scoring opportunities presented during Round 2. He will now look to carry that form into Saturday’s third round.

Here is Bryson DeChambeau's Round 2 scorecard for the 2025 Open Championship:

Front Nine

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 4 (Par)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 3 (Par)

Hole 7: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 8: 4 (Par)

Hole 9: 3 (Birdie)

OUT: 33 (-3)

Back Nine

Hole 10: 4 (Par)

Hole 11: 5 (Par)

Hole 12: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 13: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 14: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 15: 4 (Par)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

IN: 32 (-3)

Total: 65 (-6)

Bryson DeChambeau’s struggle at the 2025 Open Championship

Across Bryson DeChambeau’s seven prior appearances at The Open, he has missed the cut three times and registered finishes of T60, T51 and T33, with his best showing a tie for eighth at St . Andrews in 2022. Golf writer Alan Shipnuck recently suggested on X that DeChambeau may view the championship largely through a business lens, questioning the value of reshaping his technique for a single annual links test.

Scottish contender Robert MacIntyre echoed a similar sentiment earlier in the week. Without citing specific players, he remarked that many Americans don't feel the need to tailor their styles to the demands of links golf, largely because they seldom encounter those conditions on home soil.

Yet history shows that the game’s most celebrated figures have thrived by mastering varied layouts and climates. Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at Augusta National this year, while Tom Watson captured five Open titles by embracing links nuances. Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods likewise cemented their legacies through success on multiple course types worldwide. The pattern is clear -- adapting to different environments remains a hallmark of golf’s all‑time greats.

