How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in Round 1 of the 2025 US Open?

Bryson DeChambeau began his title defense at the 2025 U.S. Open with a rough start. The two-time U.S. Open winner carded a 3-over 73 in the opening round at Oakmont Country Club and currently sits tied for 60th place.

DeChambeau started his round with a bogey on the 488-yard par-4 1st hole. He bounced back with birdies on the 5th and 7th but dropped another shot at the 472-yard 9th to make the turn at even-par 35. On the back nine, he struggled with bogeys on the 12th, 15th and 16th holes, finishing the round with a total of 73 strokes.

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 with rounds of 67, 69, 67 and 71, finishing at 6-under 274. But Oakmont has proven to be a much tougher test.

Speaking about the challenging course, DeChambeau told ESPN:

"I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now. It's not like every single hole is Winged Foot out here. You can't just bomb it on every single hole and blast over bunkers and have a wedge run up to the front of the green. I think this golf course you have to be just a fraction more strategic, especially with the rough is so long."

Bryson DeChambeau during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open twice—first in 2020 and again in 2024. These are his only Major victories so far. In 2025, he finished T5 at the Masters at 7-under and was runner-up at the PGA Championship at 6-under.

When will Bryson DeChambeau tee off in the next round?

Bryson DeChambeau will play in the afternoon group on Friday, June 13, for the second round of the 2025 U.S. Open. He is grouped with Xander Schauffele and Jose Luis Ballester. The trio will tee off at 1:14 p.m. EDT from the 10th tee at Oakmont Country Club.

Here are the complete tee times for Round 2 (all times in EDT):

Tee 1

6:45 AM – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya

– Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya 6:56 AM – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays

– Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays 7:07 AM – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace

– Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace 7:18 AM – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor

– Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor 7:29 AM – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

– Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson 7:40 AM – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka

– Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka 7:51 AM – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston

– Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston 8:02 AM – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon

– Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon 8:13 AM – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap

– Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap 8:24 AM – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz

– Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz 8:35 AM – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a)

– Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zach Pollo (a) 8:46 AM – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto

– James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto 8:57 AM – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

– Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee 12:30 PM – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty

– Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty 12:41 PM – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole

– Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole 12:52 PM – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith

– Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith 1:03 PM – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

– Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama 1:14 PM – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy

– Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy 1:25 PM – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

– Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy 1:36 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover

– Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover 1:47 PM – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson

– Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson 1:58 PM – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower

– Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower 2:09 PM – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer

– Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer 2:20 PM – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)

– James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a) 2:31 PM – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup

– Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup 2:42 PM – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)

Tee 10

6:45 AM – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow

– Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow 6:56 AM – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox

– Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox 7:07 AM – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk

– Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk 7:18 AM – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

– Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka 7:29 AM – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy

– Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy 7:40 AM – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

– Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 7:51 AM – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed

– Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed 8:02 AM – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger

– Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger 8:13 AM – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

– Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk 8:24 AM – Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

– Benjamin James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 8:35 AM – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter

– Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter 8:46 AM – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz

– Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz 8:57 AM – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

– Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser 12:30 PM – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips

– Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips 12:41 PM – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim

– Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim 12:52 PM – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks

– Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks 1:03 PM – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

– Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley 1:14 PM – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

– Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau 1:25 PM – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

– Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland 1:36 PM – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre

– Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre 1:47 PM – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry

– Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry 1:58 PM – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin

– Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin 2:09 PM – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard

– Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard 2:20 PM – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen

– Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen 2:31 PM – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson

– Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson 2:42 PM – Philip Barbaree Jr., Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins

