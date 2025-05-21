How has Bryson DeChambeau performed in the last six Major appearances?

Bryson DeChambeau has played well in his last six major appearances, missing the cut in only one of them. He has been consistent on golf’s biggest stages and stayed in contention at several events.

Ad

DeChambeau is currently ranked No. 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking and No. 2 in the LIV Golf standings. Here's a look at how he has performed in those six majors.

1. 2024 Masters Tournament – T6 Finish

Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for sixth at the 2024 Masters with a solid overall performance. He opened strong with a 7-under 65, making eight birdies and just one bogey in the first round.

In the second round, he shot a 1-over 73 with four bogeys and three birdies. His third round included five bogeys, four birdies, and a double bogey on the par-5 15th, finishing with a 3-over 75.

Ad

Trending

He wrapped up the event with a 1-over 73 on Sunday, making three bogeys and two birdies. Across four rounds, DeChambeau totaled 17 birdies, 41 pars, 13 bogeys, and one double bogey.

Ad

2. 2024 PGA Championship – Runner-up Finish

Bryson DeChambeau finished solo second at the 2024 PGA Championship with a strong 20-under-par total. In the first round, he shot a 3-under 68 with an eagle, two birdies, and one bogey. He followed it up with a 6-under 65 in round two, making seven birdies and one bogey.

DeChambeau continued his form in round three, posting a 4-under 67 with three birdies, one bogey, and an eagle. In the final round, he delivered a 7-under 64, carding seven birdies and no bogeys.

Ad

3. 2024 U.S. Open – Winner

Bryson DeChambeau claimed his second career major title at the 2024 U.S. Open with a steady all-around performance. He opened with a 3-under 67 in the first round, making four birdies and one bogey.

In round two, he carded five birdies and four bogeys for a 1-under 69. His third round included six birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey, finishing 3-under with another 67.

DeChambeau closed with a 1-over 71 in the final round, making two birdies and three bogeys. Over four days, he totaled 17 birdies, 45 pars, nine bogeys, and one double bogey to secure the win.

Ad

4. 2024 Open Championship – Missed Cut

The 2024 Open Championship marked Bryson DeChambeau’s only missed cut in his last six majors. In the first round, he struggled on the front nine with four bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 6th. On the back nine, he made one bogey on the 15th and an eagle on the par-5 16th to finish with a 5-over 76.

In round two, he carded five bogeys and one birdie for a 4-over 75, ending his week early. Across two rounds, DeChambeau made one eagle, one birdie, 23 pars, 10 bogeys, and 1 double bogey.

Ad

5. 2025 Masters Tournament – T5 Finish

Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for fifth at the 2025 Masters with a 7-under total. He started with a 3-under opening round, making seven birdies and four bogeys.

Bryson DeChambeau: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

In round two, he posted a clean 4-under 68 with five birdies and just one bogey. His third round included six birdies and three bogeys, finishing 3-under with a 69.

Ad

DeChambeau closed with a 3-over 75 on Sunday, carding three birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. He finished the tournament at 7 under for a T5 result.

6. 2025 PGA Championship – Runner-up Finish

Bryson DeChambeau tied for second at the 2025 PGA Championship, finishing five shots behind the winner. He opened with a 1-over 71, making three birdies and three bogeys.

In round two, he bounced back with a 3-under 68, recording five birdies and two bogeys. The third round saw him card five birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey for a 2-under 69.

He finished with a 1-under 70 in the final round, making four birdies and three bogeys. DeChambeau ended the tournament at 6-under par, securing the joint runner-up spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More