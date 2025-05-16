How did Bryson DeChambeau do in the PGA Championship 2025, Round 1? Performance explored

While most of the stars faltered in the opening round of the PGA Championship 2025, Bryson DeChambeau managed to post a respectable score. He carded an even-par 71 in the tough conditions at Quail Hollow Club, finishing seven strokes off the lead.

Ad

On Thursday, May 15, the US Open champ began his first day at Quail Hollow with a bogey on the third hole and failed to pick up any birdies on the front nine. He recorded his first birdie after two-putting the par-4 tenth hole.

Bryson DeChambeau bogeyed the 13th hole again but recovered well with two birdies over the next three holes. On the par-3 17th, he nearly made a hole-in-one as the ball missed the cup by just a few inches.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau was looking all set to go under par for the day but missed the 11-foot par putt on the final hole to eventually finish at 71.

Following the first round at Quail Hollow Golf Club, Jhonattan Vegas holds a two-shot lead after firing a 7-under 64. The Venezuelan veteran picked up nine birdies against two bogeys in the opening round to take the first-ever single-round lead at any major in his career. Ryan Gerard and Cam Davis carded 66 to tie for second, while Ryan Fox, Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Alex Smalley, and Aaron Rai were tied for fourth at 4-under.

Ad

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the PGA Championship 2025, Round 1 (top 9 and ties):

1. Jhonattan Vegas: -7

T2. Ryan Gerard: -5

T2. Cam Davis: -5

T4. Luke Donald: -4

T4. Ryan Fox: -4

T4. Alex Smalley: -4

T4. Stephan Jaeger: -4

T4. Aaron Rai: -4

T9. Alex Noren: -3

T9. J.T. Poston: -3

T9. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T9. Nico Echavarria: -3

T9. Matt Fitzpatrick: -3

T9. Robert MacIntyre: -3

T9. Rasmus Højgaard: -3

T9. Keegan Bradley: -3

T9. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T9. Michael Thorbjornsen: -3

T9. Rafael Campos: -3

T20. Scottie Scheffler: -2

T20. Harry Hall: -2

T20. Marco Penge: -2

T20. Garrick Higgo: -2

T20. Justin Lower: -2

T20. Byeong Hun An: -2

T20. Adam Scott: -2

T20. Taylor Pendrith: -2

T20. Viktor Hovland: -2

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau's hole-by-hole performance at the PGA Championship, Round 1, explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship, Round 1:

Front Nine: Par 35: 36 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 1 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

4 (E) Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 3, Hole 6: 3 (+1)

3 (+1) Par 5, Hole 7: 5 (+1)

5 (+1) Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (+1)

Back Nine: Par 36: 35 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 10 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Par 4, Hole 11 : 4 (E)Brbsj

: 4 (E)Brbsj Par 4, Hole 12 : 4 (E)

: 4 (E) Par 3, Hole 13: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (+1)

4 (+1) Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (E)

4 (E) Par 4, Hole 16: 4 (E)

4 (E) Par 3, Hole 17: 2 (-1)

2 (-1) Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (E)

Total – Par 71: 71 (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More