Camilo Villegas and his wife, Maria Ochoa, lost their daughter Mia Villegas in March 2020, amid the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The parents discovered that their only child had brain and spine tumors.

The couple first observed that their 18-month-old kid was not as active as previously and was crying at night. They immediately sought medical assistance and rushed her to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami.

Following this, a four-month battle began, replete with surgeries and chemotherapy. Unfortunately, nothing could save Mia Villegas, a 22-month-old girl.

This tragic event caused the family deep distress. Nonetheless, on his wife’s insistence, Camilo Villegas started playing golf again. Not only that, but the duo went on to honor Mia’s memory by undertaking many initiatives to help children who need medical attention.

They renamed Camilo's previous nonprofit to Mia's Miracles, which now helps children and families in Florida and Colombia. Through the organization, a hospital in Colombia that previously had to turn away 50 newborns each month, received a NICU (neonatal intensive care unit).

Mia's Miracles also "adopts" families and provides financial aid to cover rent, groceries and treatments that insurance does not cover.

Additionally, they work with the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami. The pair has also contributed to the well-being of personnel of this hospital by financing the Mia's Serenity Space, where physicians and nurses can rest.

A sneak peek at Camilo Villegas’ WWT Championship performance

After three years of not-so-great professional golf performances, Camilo Villegas is back in top form, reaching the top of the scoreboard at the WWT championship.

The 41-year-old golfer is making a major impression in this week's World Wide Technology Championship. The event is being held for the first time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cordonal at Diamante.

Camilo Villegas fired a second straight 8-under-par 64 on Friday to take the lead at 16 under. On Friday evening, he said:

“You always want to play good, man. You just focus on the process and just keep grinding. Our job is a lot better when you're playing good, but like I said yesterday, doesn't really change. You wake up with the same purpose. It's a frustrating game. We go through the ups and downs. It's nice to be on a good note these first two days.”

Villegas needs to maintain his lead for two more rounds to be declared champion. This win would eventually earn him his fifth PGA Tour title, his first since winning the Wyndham Championship in 2014.