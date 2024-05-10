How can LIV golfers play in the 2024 PGA Championship? Eligibility, exemptions and more explored

16 LIV Golfers will be teeing off at the 2024 PGA Championship. The tournament is scheduled for May 16 to 19, 2024 at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

A field of 156 players has been declared for the second major of the season. Phil Mickelson will be the oldest and David Puig will be the youngest LIV Golf player at the 2024 PGA Championship.

As per the PGA of America's website, the eligibility to play at the 2024 PGA Championship is as follows:

All former winners of the PGA Championship Winners of the last five Masters (2020 – 2024) Winners of the last five U.S. Opens (2019 – 2023) Winners of the last five Open Championships (2018 – 2023). Canceled in 2020. Winners of the last three THE PLAYERS Championships (2022 – 2024). The top 3 on the International Federation Official World Golf Ranking List as of April 29, 2024. Winner of the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The top 15 finishers and ties from the 2023 PGA Championship. The top 20 finishers from the 2024 PGA Professional Championship. The top 70 players who are eligible and have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson (ending May 5, 2024). Playing members of the last-named U.S. and European Ryder Cup teams (2023) provided they remain within the top 100 on the Official World Golf Rankings as of May 6, 2024. Winners of PGA TOUR co-sponsored or approved tournaments, whose victories are considered official, from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. The top 3 finishers on the DP World Tour Asian Swing event rankings, including the Porsche Singapore Open, the Hero Indian Open, the ISPS Handa Championship, and the Volvo China Open. The PGA of America reserves the right to invite additional players not included in the categories listed above. If necessary to complete the field, those players beyond the top 70 players who are eligible and who have earned the most PGA Championship Points from the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge through the 2024 CJ CUP Byron Nelson (ending May 5, 2024), in order of their position on such list.

A look at the 16 LIV Golfers and their eligibility to qualify for the 2024 PGA Championship

Based on the abovementioned eligibility criteria, 16 LIV Golfers have qualified for the tournament. Only 13 LIV Golfers played in the 2024 Masters, the first Major of the season.

Brooks Koepka, Martin Kaymer, and Phil Mickelson have been the PGA Champions in the past and are exempted from playing in the tournament for life. Bryson DeChambeau has qualified based on his win at the US Open in 2020 whereas Jon Rahm won the 2023 Masters.

The 16 LIV Golfers in the tournament with their respective eligibility are as follows:

Dean Burmester, Stinger GC: Special invitation Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC: Won US Open in 2020 Talor Gooch, Smash GC: Special invitation Tyrrell Hatton, Legion XIII: T15 in 2023 PGA Championship Lucas Herbert, Ripper GC: Special invitation Dustin Johnson, 4Aces GC: Won Masters in 2020 Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC: Won PGA Championship in 2010 Brooks Koepka, Smash GC: Won PGA Champioship in 2018, 2019, 2023 Adrian Meronk, Cleeks GC: Special invitation Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers GC: Won PGA Championship in 2005, 2021 Joaquin Niemann, Torque GC: Special invitation Andy Ogletree, HyFlyers GC: Special invitation David Puig, Fireballs GC: Special invitation Jon Rahm, Legion XIII: Won Masters in 2023 Patrick Reed, 4Aces GC: Special invitation Cameron Smith, Ripper GC: Won Open Championship in 2022

Andy Ogletree and David Puig will play their first PGA Championship in Kentucky.