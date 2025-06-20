How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1?

Charley Hull had a disastrous start at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as she shot a 6-over 78 in the opening round. The star golfer struggled with her game throughout the day and didn't look at her best at any point.

On Thursday, June 19, Hull entered Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in the quest for her first major title. She began the round with four pars but then made two bogeys and a double bogey over the next five holes. On the back nine, she bogeyed three more holes and was 7-over by the 15th hole. However, the birdie on the 18th helped her finish at 6-over.

Following the opening round at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Charley Hull is tied for 119th and will need a miraculous recovery to make the cut. Currently, she is ten strokes behind leader Jeeno Thitikul.

Trending

Earlier, Thitikul fired a 4-under 68 to take the solo lead in the third major of the season. Minjee Lee is one stroke back, while Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda, Somi Lee, and Yealimi Noh are tied for third at 2-under. World No. 1 Nelly Korda is tied for 16th at four strokes back alongside nine others.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after the first round:

1. Jeeno Thitikul: -4

2. Minjee Lee: -3

T3. Haeran Ryu: -2

T3. Rio Takeda: -2

T3. Somi Lee: -2

T3. Yealimi Noh: -2

T7. Yuna Nishimura: -1

T7. Peiyun Chien: -1

T7. Angel Yin: -1

T7. Chisato Iwai: -1

T7. Kumkang Park: -1

T7. Shinsil Bang: -1

T7. Auston Kim: -1

T7. Youmin Hwang: -1

T7. In Gee Chun: -1

Charley Hull's hole-by-hole performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1

Here's a look at Charley Hull's performance in the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 1:

Hole 10 (Par 4): (E)

(E) Hole 11 (Par 4): (E)

(E) Hole 12 (Par 4): (E)

(E) Hole 13 (Par 3): (E)

(E) Hole 14 (Par 5): (+1)

(+1) Hole 15 (Par 4): (+1)

(+1) Hole 16 (Par 4): (+2)

(+2) Hole 17 (Par 3): (+2)

(+2) Hole 18 (Par 4): (+4)

(+4) IN: 39 (+4)

39 (+4) Hole 1 (Par 5): (+4)

(+4) Hole 2 (Par 4): (+4)

(+4) Hole 3 (Par 5): (+5)

(+5) Hole 4 (Par 3): (+5)

(+5) Hole 5 (Par 4): (+6)

(+6) Hole 6 (Par 4): (+7)

(+7) Hole 7 (Par 4): (+7)

(+7) Hole 8 (Par 3): (+7)

(+7) Hole 9 (Par 5): (+6)

(+6) OUT: 39 (+2)

39 (+2) Total: 78 (+6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More