How did Charley Hull perform in 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3?

Charley Hull had a mixed day during the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship as she shot 1-over 73. Her round comprised three birdies against four bogeys.
On Saturday, June 21, Hull started the third day at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco with a bogey. She recovered with a birdie on the next hole but closed the front nine with two more bogeys to shoot 39.
On the back nine, Charley Hull recovered to go even par with back-to-back birdies before making a bogey on the final hole of the day. Following the third day’s action, she was tied for 15th at 4-over.
The star English golfer is 10 strokes behind Minjee Lee, who fired a 3-under 69 to take the solo 54-hole lead. Jeeno Thitikul slipped to second place after carding a 4-over 76 on Saturday.
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after the third round:
- 1. Minjee Lee: -6
- 2. Jeeno Thitikul: -2
- T3. Hye-Jin Choi: +1
- T3. Miyu Yamashita: +1
- T3. Lexi Thompson: +1
- T6. Nelly Korda: +2
- T6. Leona Maguire: +2
- T6. Yealimi Noh: +2
- T6. Chisato Iwai: +2
- T10. Grace Kim: +3
- T10. Chanettee Wannasaen: +3
- T10. Ruoning Yin: +3
- T10. Somi Lee: +3
- T10. Auston Kim: +3
- T15. Charley Hull: +4
- T15. Brooke M. Henderson: +4
- T15. Shinsil Bang: +4
- T18. Miranda Wang: +5
- T18. Gaby Lopez: +5
- T18. Angel Yin: +5
- T18. Esther Henseleit: +5
- T18. Brianna Do: +5
- T18. Youmin Hwang: +5
- T18. Ruixin Liu: +5
- T18. Rio Takeda: +5
Charley Hull's scorecard at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at Charley Hull's performance at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3:
Front Nine (OUT)
- Par 5, Hole 1: 6 (Bogey)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (Birdie)
- Par 5, Hole 3: 5 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 5 (Bogey)
- Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 4 (Bogey)
- Par 5, Hole 9: 5 (Par)
- OUT: 39
Back Nine (IN)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (Par)
- Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (Par)
- Par 5, Hole 14: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (Birdie)
- Par 4, Hole 16: 3 (Birdie)
- Par 3, Hole 17: 4 (Par)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (Bogey)
- IN: 34
- Total: 73