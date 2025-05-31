How did Charley Hull perform in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open?

Charley Hull continued playing steady golf on the third day of the 2025 U.S. Women's Open as well. She carded a 1-under 71 in the third round to aggregate at even par and tie for 21st.

On Saturday, May 31, Hull entered the Erin Hills Golf Course nine strokes back. She had a solid start, picking up two birdies in the first three holes. However, she fell back with consecutive bogeys on the next three. She birdied the following hole and finished the front nine at even par.

On the back nine, Charley Hull made three birdies against two bogeys to close the day at 1-under par. Following the third day’s action, she was six strokes behind Maja Stark, who shot a 70 to take the 54-hole lead. Julia Lopez Ramirez jumped to solo second place after firing a 4-under 68.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 2025 U.S. Women's Open after Round 3:

1. Maja Stark: -7

2. Julia Lopez Ramirez: -6

T3. Rio Takeda: -5

T3. Hinako Shibuno: -5

T3. Mao Saigo: -5

6. Nelly Korda: -4

T7. Minjee Lee: -3

T7. Linn Grant: -3

T7. Sarah Schmelzel: -3

T10. Ruoning Yin: -2

T10. Gaby Lopez: -2

T10. Yealimi Noh: -2

T13. Jin Young Ko: -1

T13. Yui Kawamoto: -1

T13. Hailee Cooper: -1

T13. Aline Krauter: -1

T13. Hannah Green: -1

T13. Andrea Lee: -1

T13. Jing Yan: -1

T13. Chiara Tamburlini: -1

T21. Charley Hull: E

T21. Angel Yin: E

T21. Chisato Iwai: E

T21. Ariya Jutanugarn: E

T21. Hye-Jin Choi: E

T21. A Lim Kim: E

T27. Celine Boutier: +1

T27. Lydia Ko: +1

T27. Rayee Feng (a): +

Charley Hull's hole-by-hole performance at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Charley Hull at the U.S. Women's Open 2025, Round 3:

Front Nine (OUT):

Par 5, Hole 1: 4 (−1)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 3 (−1)

Par 4, Hole 4: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 5: 5 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 6: 4 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (−1)

Par 4, Hole 8: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 9: 3 (E)

OUT: 36 (E)

Back Nine (IN):

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 11: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 13: 2 (−1)

Par 5, Hole 14: 6 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 15: 3 (−1)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 18: 4 (−1)

IN: 35 (−1)

TOTAL: 71 (−1)

