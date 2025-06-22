  • home icon
How did Charley Hull perform in Round 4 of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

By Sonali Verma
Published Jun 22, 2025 22:11 GMT
LPGA: KPMG Women
Charley Hull at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Charley Hull wrapped up her final round at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a 1-over 73. After four rounds, she finished tied for 12th on the leaderboard at 5-over par for the tournament.

Hull began her final round steadily, making pars through the first five holes. She dropped shots with bogeys on the par-4 6th and par-3 8th, but bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 9th to finish the front nine in 38 strokes, 1-over par.

On the back nine, she made a bogey on the par-4 15th and a birdie on the par-3 17th, closing out her round in 35 strokes and a total of 73 (+1).

Here is Charley Hull's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 4:

Front Nine (Out):

  • Hole 1 (Par 5): 5
  • Hole 2 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 3 (Par 5): 5
  • Hole 4 (Par 3): 3
  • Hole 5 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 6 (Par 4): 5
  • Hole 7 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 8 (Par 3): 4
  • Hole 9 (Par 5): 4
  • Out: 38 strokes

Back Nine (In):

  • Hole 10 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 11 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 12 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 13 (Par 3): 3
  • Hole 14 (Par 5): 5
  • Hole 15 (Par 4): 5
  • Hole 16 (Par 4): 4
  • Hole 17 (Par 3): 2
  • Hole 18 (Par 4): 4
  • In: 35 strokes
  • Total: 73 strokes (+1)

Hull's moving day score was also a 1-over 73, which included four bogeys and three birdies. Her best round came on Friday (June 20), when she shot a 3-under 69. In contrast, she opened the tournament with a tough 78 (+6) on Thursday (June 19(.

Charley Hull hit 39 out of 56 fairways at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average driving distance of 262 yards. She made a total of 116 putts across the four rounds. Hull reached 42 out of 72 greens in regulation and made 5 successful sand saves out of 10 attempts.

How has Charley Hull performed so far in the 2025 season?

Charley Hull, a two-time LPGA Tour winner, was making her ninth start of the 2025 season at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. So far this year, she has made the cut in seven of her starts and recorded one top-10 finish. While she is yet to claim a win in 2025, Hull is currently ranked 43rd in the CME Points Standings.

Here are Hull’s results so far in the 2025 LPGA Tour season:

  • U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally – T12, -1
  • MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba – T32, +1
  • Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion – T40, -8
  • The Chevron Championship – CUT, +4
  • T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards – T28, -25
  • Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass – T11, -17
  • HSBC Women’s World Championship – T4, -7
  • Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands – T19, -8
