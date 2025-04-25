 How did Charley Hull do in Round 1 of the 2025 Chevron Championship?

Charley Hull is standing at T92 after the first round of the Chevron Championship. The Chevron Championship is the first major of the LPGA Tour, taking place at the club at Carlton Woods from April 24 to 27. It boasts a purse of $8 million. The event is underway this week, and the first round ended on Thursday.

Following the round, Charley Hull sits at T92 after scoring 3 over par with one birdie, along with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. She fired two birdies on the back nine along with a bogey.

All the players couldn't finish the first round, as it was suspended on Thursday at 6:25 p.m. CT due to weather conditions. The round will resume on Friday at 7:15 a.m., with eight groups teeing up for their first round.

As of now, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu are leading the Chevron Championship after day one. Ryu and Liu fired 7 under, and both golfers carded seven birdies individually in the round. Ryu later shared about her playing experience ( via ASAP Sports):

“That was amazing today because I change the putter last second round and more comfortable for my putting this week…My old putter is -- yeah, it was always miss it the open the face, but this putter is definitely (indiscernible) that miss it that putt. So today I make some a lot of tricky one and then birdie chance, and, yeah, it's really good for me.”

Liu also shared about the first round, and her statement was exactly:

“Today my driver is pretty good, pretty solid. So last week I do the pretty good, too, but not the driver. So this week I fixed my driver so it's feel very solid golf today. On the course I'm pretty confidence today. I just feel the weather is so good and temperature is perfect for me.”

Charley Hull has played in other tournaments in 2025 as well. She played at the Ford Championship, the HSBC Women's World Championship, and the Founders Cup to land at T11, T4, and T19 with a score of 17 under, 7 under, and 8 under, respectively.

How did Charley Hull perform at the Chevron Championship in the last three editions?

In the 2024 Chevron Championship, Charley Hull landed at T23 with 1 under. She shot 74 in the first round with three birdies, and 71 in the second round with one birdie and an eagle. In the third and fourth rounds, she fired 70 with four birdies and 72 with one birdie, along with an eagle, respectively.

Charley Hull failed to make it through the cutline at the 2023 Chevron Championship. She fired 79 in the first round of the event with seven bogeys throughout the round, and she scored 71 in the second round of the event with four birdies.

In 2022, Hull finished at T25 with 4 under in total. Hull shot 71 in the first round of the event with four birdies and 71 in the second round of the event with one birdie. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 69 and 73 with five and four birdies, respectively.

