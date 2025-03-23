How did Charlie Woods and Kai Trump fare at the Junior Invitational 2025? Final leaderboard explored

The Junior Invitational 2025 concluded as a disappointing outing for Charlie Woods and Kai Trump, as both failed to impress this week. Charlie finished solo 25th in the boys’ section, while Kai ended up at the bottom of the girls’ group after shooting a disappointing 52-over.

Ad

Charlie Woods finished at 11-over after shooting a 3-over 75 on Day 4 at Sage Valley Golf Club, while Kai Trump ended up 59 strokes back after carding an 89 in the final round.

Miles Russell fired a 2-under 70 to win the Junior Invitational 2025. He secured a two-shot victory over Jackson Byrd (74) while 54-hole leader Joshua Bai finished third shooting a 5-over 77.

In the girls’ section, Aphrodite Deng shot a 73 to post a whopping six-shot win over Yujie Liu. Soomin Oh and Pimpisa Rubrong finished at even par and were the only other players to finish even par or better at the Junior Invitational.

Ad

Trending

Final leaderboard for the Junior Invitational 2025 feat. Charlie Woods and Kai Trump

Charlie Woods at Junior Invitational 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Junior Invitational 2025:

Ad

Girls Group

1. Aphrodite Deng: -7

2. Yujie Liu: -1

T3. Soomin Oh: E

T3. Pimpisa Rubrong: E

5. Scarlett Schremmer: +3

6. Anna Fang: +5

T7. Gianna Clemente: +8

T7. Asterisk Talley: +8

T9. Avery McCrery: +11

T9. Jude Lee: +11

T9. Nikki Oh: +11

12. Louise Uma Landgraf: +12

13. Amelie Zalsman: +13

14. Alice Kong: +15

15. Achiraya Sriwong: +18

T16. Sara Brentcheneff: +19

T16. Mia Clausen: +19

18. Luana Valero Moyano: +20

19. Sofia Cherif Essakali: +21

20. Natalie Yen: +22

21. Sarah Hammett: +26

22. Elizabeth Rudisill: +27

23. Havanna Torstensson: +30

24. Kai Trump: +52

Boys Group

1. Miles Russell: -9

2. Jackson Byrd: -7

3. Joshua Bai: -6

4. Robby Turnbull: -5

5. Carson Bertagnole: -3

T6. Tyler Watts: -2

T6. Luke Colton: -2

T8. Logan Reilly: E

T8. Michael Riebe: E

T8. Hugo Le Goff: E

T8. Mason Howell: E

T12. Henry Guan: +1

T12. Lev Grinberg: +1

T14. Will Hartman: +2

T14. Kris Kim: +2

16. Tyler Mawhinney: +3

17. Giovanni Binaghi: +5

18. John Daniel Culbreth: +6

T19. Nguyen Anh Minh: +7

T19. Dan Hayes: +7

21. Le Khanh Hung: +8

T22. Bowen Mauss: +9

T22. Kartik Singh: +9

24. Oscar Couilleau: +10

T25. Charlie Woods: +11

T25. Joshua Kim: +11

T25. Ronin Banerjee: +11

28. Rayhan Latief: +12

29. Pennson Badgett: +13

T30. Ben Bolton: +14

T30. Thanawin Lee: +14

32. Trevor Gutschewski: +17

33. Hamilton Coleman: +18

34. Viggo Olsson Mörk: +19

35. Aidan Lawson: +21

36. Evan Pena: +26

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback