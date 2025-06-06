How did Charlie Woods perform in the Florida Amateur Championship 2025, Round 1?

After picking up his biggest win last week, Charlie Woods is back in action this week at the Florida Amateur Championship 2025. However, Tiger Woods' son's first round didn’t go as expected as he carded a 2-over 74 on Day 1 at BallenIsles Country Club.

On Thursday, June 5, Charlie Woods entered BallenIsles Country Club looking to secure his second win in as many weeks. However, the start was rocky, as he was hit and miss throughout the day. He picked up three birdies and five bogeys in the opening round to finish eight strokes back.

Following the first round, Charlie Woods was tied for 39th along with 17 other players. William Block, Derek Busby, and Santiago Navarro shared the first-round lead at 6-under 66. Thomas Korona sat in solo fourth after carding a 68.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard for the Florida Amateur Championship 2025 after Round 1:

T1: Derek Busby: 66

T1: Santiago Navarro: 66

T1: William Block: 66

4: Thomas Korona: 68

T5: Colton Swartz: 69

T5: Joseph Trim: 69

T5: Luke Balaskiewicz: 69

T8: Anthony Brodeur: 70

T8: Clay Jacobs: 70

T8: Lee Poppell: 70

T8: Nick Solimene: 70

T8: Noah Peens: 70

T13: Brandon Lohr: 71

T13: Chase Haygood: 71

T13: Jeff Dennis: 71

T13: Ryan Abbate: 71

T17: Clipper Salmon: 72

T17: Cooper Franklin: 72

T17: Cooper Tate: 72

T17: Emmet Kuhlenkamp: 72

T17: Jack Burbee: 72

T17: Lance LaCombe: 72

T17: Marc Dull: 72

T17: Matthew Joseph: 72

T17: Palmer Haynes: 72

Charlie Woods' hole-by-hole score at the Florida Amateur Championship 2025, Round 1?

Here's a look at Charlie Woods' hole-by-hole score at the Florida Amateur Championship 2025 in Round 1:

Par 4, Hole 1: 3

3 Par 3, Hole 2: 3

3 Par 4, Hole 3: 5

5 Par 3, Hole 4: 3

3 Par 4, Hole 5: 4

4 Par 4, Hole 6: 4

4 Par 5, Hole 7: 6

6 Par 4, Hole 8: 4

4 Par 5, Hole 9: 6

6 OUT: 38

38 Par 4, Hole 10: 4

4 Par 3, Hole 11: 4

4 Par 4, Hole 12: 3

3 Par 4, Hole 13: 4

4 Par 5, Hole 14: 4

4 Par 4, Hole 15: 5

5 Par 3, Hole 16: 3

3 Par 5, Hole 17: 5

5 Par 4, Hole 18: 4

4 IN: 36

36 TOTAL: 74

Charlie Woods is paired with James Hassell and Palmer Haynes for the second round of the Florida Amateur Championship 2025. The trio will tee off on Friday, June 6, from the first hole at the BallenIsles East Course.

