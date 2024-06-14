“How dare you spit in the face of Donald Ross", ”Agree”: Fans divided over 1989 Open Champ calling Pinehurst #2 "overrated"

The 2024 US Open is underway at the Pinehurst Golf Course No.2. The golf course set-up for this week has proven to be challenging, as most golfers are struggling to make par.

The most challenging part of the Pinehurst Golf Course is the green speed and it's slopes. Golfers struggled to control their ball on the greens, sparking a debate about the golf course this week.

Meanwhile, after round one, former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia called Pinehurst Golf Course No.2 "overrated." He wrote:

"I’m ready for some abuse. Just gonna spit it out!! Pinehurst is such a cool area with great courses. #2 ain’t one of them. Most overrated course in the world!! Lemme have it!! But it’s true."

This tweet from the 1989 Open Champion divided the golfing world as some fans agreed, while others dismissed his opinion. Fans wrote:

"How dare you spit in the face of Donald Ross. #2 is historical. It plays like it’s the 1920s. You probably hate the pot bunkers at St Andrews. Embrace history," tweeted one fan.

"Agree. Pine Needles and Southern Pines are way better tracks," another fan wrote.

Moreover, one senior golf writer agreed with Calcavecchia and said.

"Thank you for being brave enough to speak the truth. My last golf trip to Pinehurst was Tobacco Road, Mid Pines, Pine Needles, and Southern Pines. What a tremendous area," tweeted a senior golf writer.

However, some fans seemed to enjoy watching the pro golfers struggle. They added:

"How about watching the struggle, which I enjoy? I'm overseeing 20 under tourneys.. I say let the course give them the fing**," wrote one fan.

"Boo hoo. They’re not on vacation. They’re trying to win the US Open, and it seems to test the skills of the best in the world just fine," remarked a fan.

Recap of round one of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Golf Course No.2

The 2024 US Open kicked off on June 13th at Pinehurst Golf Course. After round one, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay were co-leading the event at -5. However, not many golfers managed to score under par on day one. Only 14 golfers out of the competing 156 managed to remain under par on day one.

Prominent golfers like Tiger Woods struggled to get going as he remained +4 along with Dustin Johnson and Shane Lowry. The world No.1 Scottie Scheffler had a decent start to the Major Championship as he carded +1, along with Cameron Smith, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy was the only golfer in the field who remained bogey-free for the day. His co-leader, Patrick Cantlay, carded one bogey and six birdies to remain at -5. So, going into the second round, both these golfers will look to maximize this lead and remain in contention for the final day.

