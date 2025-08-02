“How is she eleven under par?”- Charley Hull shocked by rival’s score at AIG Women’s Open

English golfer Charley Hull was shocked to see Miyu Yamashita leading at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open at 11-under. This week, the final women’s major of the year is underway at Porthcawl in Mid Glamorgan, Wales.After two rounds of the tournament, the Japanese took the lead in the game at 11-under. She played the opening round of 68, followed by 65 on the second day.Charley Hull also teed it up this week in the major and tied for 28th place at even par after 36 holes. In an interview with Sky Sports, she opened up about Yamashita’s game.&quot;How is she 11-under par? That's pretty crazy,&quot; she said.Charley Hull started the campaign with a round of 73 on Thursday. She teed it up on the first hole and carded a double bogey on the second, followed by a bogey on the third. She then bounced back and made four consecutive birdies from sixth to ninth holes and then two birdies and four bogeys on the final nine.In the second round, Hull made two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and a bogey and two birdies on the back nine for 71. She made the cut in the major and shared a picture of herself from the tournament on her Instagram account. She reflected on her experience in the caption and wrote:&quot;It was windy enough to take the wool off a sheep’s back today 🤣 🐑 On to the weekend we go @aigwomensopen 😅 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿P.S the crowds were so good today. Hope to see you again at the weekend ✌🏻&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's a four-day event and will have its finale on Sunday, August 3.A look into Charley Hull’s performance in 2025This season on the LPGA Tour, Charley Hull has so far played in 11 tournaments. She started her campaign with a T19 finish at the Founders Cup. She played the four rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70, followed by an impressive finish of T4 at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.Here is the result of the tournaments Charley Hull played on the LPGA Tour in 2025:Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19 (68, 72, 66, 70)HSBC Women’s World Championship: T4 (69, 70, 68, 74)Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11 (63, 69, 68, 71)T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (59, 72, 60)The Chevron Championship: CUT (75, 73)Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion: T40 (70, 70, 70, 70)Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba: T32 (72, 75, 70, 72)U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T12 (72, 73, 71, 71)KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T12 (78, 69, 73, 73)The Amundi Evian Championship: WDISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open: T21 (71, 73, 68, 71)