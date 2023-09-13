How does the FedEx Cup Fall system work? The revamped schedule system explained

The FedEx Cup Fall season starts this week with the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The event will take place from Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17 at Silverado Resort and Spa, North Course, in Napa, California. This will be the first of the seven fall PGA Tour events before the PGA Tour moves to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

The Fall season is very important for many professionals ahead of the 2024 season, as it will decide the fate of their Tour cards. The top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings were exempt for the upcoming season and have qualified for the eight signature events.

However, the players ranked 51 to 70 ahead of the Fall season are also exempt from full-field events and the 2024 Players Championship. While the top 50 players have locked in their points, 51 to 70-ranked players will have a chance to improve their standings by accumulating more points in the seven fall events.

With the FedEx Fall season, players will have the chance to finish inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings, which will earn them an exemption for all full-field events and the Players Championship in 2024.

The players finishing from 51 to 60 in the standings will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, two of the eight signature events next year.

Other Benefits

The other benefits for the winner of the fall season include:

Two-year exemption on the PGA tour

500 FedEx Cup points,

OWGR points,

Invitations to the Sentry, the Players Championship, The Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship

FedEx Cup Fall Season Schedule

See below for a list of the FedEx Cup Fall golf tournaments and their schedule:

September 14–17 : Fortinet Championship

: Fortinet Championship October 5-8 : Sanderson Farms Championship

: Sanderson Farms Championship October 12-15 : Shriners Children's Open

: Shriners Children's Open October 19-22 : Zozo Championship

: Zozo Championship October 19–22 : World-Wide Technology Championship

: World-Wide Technology Championship November 9–12 : Butterfield Bermuda Championship

: Butterfield Bermuda Championship November 16–19: The RSM Classic

Who will likely compete at the FedEx Cup Fall events?

Most of the high-profile players are not going to participate in the fall season event, given that they have already secured their spots in the next season and have also earned exemptions for the signature events. However, there are a few high-profile names who we might see in these seven events, as they missed the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Justin Thomas failed to qualify for the Playoffs for the first time in his career, missing it by just a few points. He finished 71st in the standings and has entered the Fortinet Championship field ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Will Zalatoris remained sidelined for most of the season as he was recovering from back and herniated disc surgery. He announced that he is now pain-free, and we might see him compete in a couple of events ahead of the forthcoming season.

Akshay Bhatia earned his PGA Tour card after winning the Barracuda Championship, but he wasn't able to qualify for the postseason. He might compete in a few of the seven fall events.

Max Homa is playing in the Fortinet Championship as he is the two-time defending champion. Other notable names like Webb Simpson, Joel Dahmen, Adam Scott, and Billy Horschel might be seen in the fall events