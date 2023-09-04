How did each golfer from the US and GB&I teams perform at the 2023 Walker Cup? Player records explored

Team US claimed its fourth consecutive Walker Cup win On Sunday, September 3, after defeating Great Britain and Ireland with a final score of 14.5-11.5.

After trailing behind Great Britain and Ireland by three points after the first day, the US team dominated the Sunday with nine wins in fourteen matches. They won three out of four foursomes and six out of ten singles.

US Captain Mike McCoy was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"They played hard to the bitter end. This one is going to be a great ride home."

"After the morning session, I felt a lot better, like we were back in the tournament and we had a chance to win this thing. Last night was pretty concerned. The morning was the thing that made the day."

GB&I captain Stuart Wilson said that the momentum seemed to be on the US side and that they were better at handling the conditions.

The World No. 1 amateur, Gordon Sargent, won all of his four matches at St. Andrews, while Mark Power was the standout player for GBR and Ireland, claiming three wins in four matches.

Here's a look at the overall performance of each player at the 2023 Walker Cup (Win-Loss-Tie):

Team United States

Gordon Sargent: 4-0-0 Caleb Surratt: 3-1-0 Preston Summerhays: 2-1-1 Stewart Hagestad: 2-1-0 Dylan Menante: 1-1-1 Nick Dunlap: 1-2-1 Nick Gabrelcik: 1-2-0 Ben James: 1-2-0 Austin Greaser: 1-2-0 David Ford: 1-2-0

Team Great Britain and Ireland

Mark Power: 3-1-0 Liam Nolan: 2-1-0 Calum Scott: 2-2-0 John Gough: 2-2-0 Matthew McClean: 1-1-2 Jack Bigham: 1-1-0 Connor Graham: 1-2-0 James Ashfield: 1-2-0 Alex Maguire: 1-3-0 Barclay Brown: 0-2-1

Here's how each player performed in the singles matches:

Team US

Gordon Sargent: 2-0-0 Caleb Surratt: 2-0-0 Preston Summerhays: 1-0-1 Stewart Hagestad: 2-0-0 Nick Dunlap: 0-1-1 Dylan Menante: 0-0-1 Nick Gabrelcik: 0-2-0 Ben James: 0-1-0 Austin Greaser: 1-1-0 David Ford: 1-1-0

Team Great Britain and Ireland

Mark Power: 2-0-0 Liam Nolan: 1-1-0 Calum Scott: 1-1-0 John Gough: 1-1-0 Matthew McClean: 0-0-2 Jack Bigham: 1-1-0 Connor Graham: 0-1-0 James Ashfield: 0-1-0 Alex Maguire: 0-2-0 Barclay Brown: 0-1-1

When will the next Walker Cup take place?

The next Walker Cup will take place on September 6-7, 2025, at Cypress Point Golf Club in California, USA. It marks the 50th edition of this biennial event.

The Walker Cup is jointly organized by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A. The event had its origins in 1921 as an unofficial contest held at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. It was followed by the inaugural Walker Cup Match in 1922. Initially, it was an annual event for three years until 1925, when it became a biennial event.

After 49 editions, Team USA leads the head-to-head series by a margin of 39 wins to 9, with one edition ending in a tie. Since 1989, the contest has been closely contested.

The Walker Cup will move to an even-numbered year from 2026 onwards, as the Eisenhower Trophy is switching to odd-numbered years to avoid a clash with the Olympic Games.