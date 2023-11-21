How good is Ludvig Aberg’s driving statistics? Comparing the stats to other PGA Tour rookies

PGA Tour Rookie Ludvig Aberg won his maiden tour event last week at the RSM Classic. The Swedish golfer has been in the headlines since he announced his professional journey earlier this year.
Alberg has been fabulous with his game this year. His clap-worthy performances have been the talk of the town since the beginning of 2023.
Ludvig Aberg also has been incredible with driving statistics. PGA Tour has recently unveiled the driving statistics of Aberg on its X account and he topped the list in total driving and ball-striking categories.
Aberg has second-best stroke-gained statistics this season and he finished sixth in the distance list. His driving accuracy is 65.47 per cent, which is better than other PGA Tour Rookies including Nicolai Hojgaard, Davis Thompson and Tyson Alexander.
Here is a comparison of Ludvig Aberg's driving and strokes gained statistics with other PGA Tour rookies:
Ludvig Åberg
Driving statistics
- SG: Off the Tee: 0.982
- Total Driving: 33
- Driving Distance: 317.1
- Driving Accuracy: 65.47%
- Distance from Edge of Fairway: 27' 7
Strokes Gained
- SG Total: 1.507
- SG Off the Tee: 0.982
- SG Approach the Green: -0.006
- SG Around the Green: 0.209
- SG Putting: 0.322
Nicolai Hojgaard
Driving statistics
- SG: Off the Tee: -0.061
- Total Driving: 192
- Driving Distance: 317.7
- Driving Accuracy: 50.16%
- Distance from Edge of Fairway: 31' 4
Strokes Gained
- SG Total: 0.731
- SG Off the Tee: -0.061
- SG Approach the Green: 0.360
- SG Around the Green: 0.016
- SG Putting: 0.415
Davis Thompson
Driving statistics
- SG: Off the Tee: 0.449
- Total Driving: 121
- Driving Distance: 310.3
- Driving Accuracy: 60.39%
- Distance from Edge of Fairway: 26' 11
Strokes Gained
- SG Total: 0.157
- SG Off the Tee: 0.449
- SG Approach the Green: -0.198
- SG Around the Green:0.058
- SG Putting: -0.152
Tyson Alexander
Driving statistics
- SG: Off the Tee: -0.426
- Total Driving: 274
- Driving Distance: 299.5
- Driving Accuracy: 53.30%
- Distance from Edge of Fairway: 32' 2
Strokes Gained
- SG Total:-0.952
- SG Off the Tee: -0.426
- SG Approach the Green: -0.291
- SG Around the Green: 0.057
- SG Putting: -0.293
Ludvig Aberg’s professional career explored
Aberg started his professional career in 2023, making his debut at the RBC Canadian Open. He was tied for 25th position. His first top-10 finish was recorded at the John Deere Classic when he finished in fourth place.
Aberg became the captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup to represent the European team after he won the Omega European Masters, a DP World Tour event.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:
PGA Tour
- RBC Canadian Open: T25
- Travelers Championship: T24
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40
- John Deere Classic: T4
- Genesis Scottish Open: CUT
- 3M Open: T64
- Wyndham Championship: T14
- Ryder Cup: 1
- Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2
- Shriners Children's Open: T13
- World Wide Technology Championship: T10
- The RSM Classic: 1
DP World Tour
- Dubai Desert Classic: T70
- D+D Real Czech Masters: T4
- Omega European Masters: 1
- BMW PGA Championship: T10