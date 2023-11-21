How good is Ludvig Aberg’s driving statistics? Comparing the stats to other PGA Tour rookies

PGA Tour Rookie Ludvig Aberg won his maiden tour event last week at the RSM Classic. The Swedish golfer has been in the headlines since he announced his professional journey earlier this year.

Alberg has been fabulous with his game this year. His clap-worthy performances have been the talk of the town since the beginning of 2023.

Ludvig Aberg also has been incredible with driving statistics. PGA Tour has recently unveiled the driving statistics of Aberg on its X account and he topped the list in total driving and ball-striking categories.

Aberg has second-best stroke-gained statistics this season and he finished sixth in the distance list. His driving accuracy is 65.47 per cent, which is better than other PGA Tour Rookies including Nicolai Hojgaard, Davis Thompson and Tyson Alexander.

Here is a comparison of Ludvig Aberg's driving and strokes gained statistics with other PGA Tour rookies:

Ludvig Åberg

Driving statistics

SG: Off the Tee: 0.982

Total Driving: 33

Driving Distance: 317.1

Driving Accuracy: 65.47%

Distance from Edge of Fairway: 27' 7

Strokes Gained

SG Total: 1.507

SG Off the Tee: 0.982

SG Approach the Green: -0.006

SG Around the Green: 0.209

SG Putting: 0.322

Nicolai Hojgaard

Driving statistics

SG: Off the Tee: -0.061

Total Driving: 192

Driving Distance: 317.7

Driving Accuracy: 50.16%

Distance from Edge of Fairway: 31' 4

Strokes Gained

SG Total: 0.731

SG Off the Tee: -0.061

SG Approach the Green: 0.360

SG Around the Green: 0.016

SG Putting: 0.415

Davis Thompson

Driving statistics

SG: Off the Tee: 0.449

Total Driving: 121

Driving Distance: 310.3

Driving Accuracy: 60.39%

Distance from Edge of Fairway: 26' 11

Strokes Gained

SG Total: 0.157

SG Off the Tee: 0.449

SG Approach the Green: -0.198

SG Around the Green:0.058

SG Putting: -0.152

Tyson Alexander

Driving statistics

SG: Off the Tee: -0.426

Total Driving: 274

Driving Distance: 299.5

Driving Accuracy: 53.30%

Distance from Edge of Fairway: 32' 2

Strokes Gained

SG Total:-0.952

SG Off the Tee: -0.426

SG Approach the Green: -0.291

SG Around the Green: 0.057

SG Putting: -0.293

Ludvig Aberg’s professional career explored

Aberg started his professional career in 2023, making his debut at the RBC Canadian Open. He was tied for 25th position. His first top-10 finish was recorded at the John Deere Classic when he finished in fourth place.

Aberg became the captain's pick for the 2023 Ryder Cup to represent the European team after he won the Omega European Masters, a DP World Tour event.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

PGA Tour

RBC Canadian Open: T25

Travelers Championship: T24

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40

John Deere Classic: T4

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

3M Open: T64

Wyndham Championship: T14

Ryder Cup: 1

Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2

Shriners Children's Open: T13

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

The RSM Classic: 1

DP World Tour

Dubai Desert Classic: T70

D+D Real Czech Masters: T4

Omega European Masters: 1

BMW PGA Championship: T10