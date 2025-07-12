How did John Daly perform in the DICK'S Open 2025, Round 1?

John Daly made his professional golf return at the DICK'S Open 2025 on Friday, July 11, and had a decent start to the week. The two-time major champion carded a 1-under 71 and was tied for 44th after the first day of action.

Daly was last seen at the Kaulig Companies Championship, where he tied for 63rd. In his first round of golf in three weeks, he began with back-to-back birdies on the 2nd and 3rd holes. He picked up two more birdies against a lone bogey over the next six holes to finish the front nine at 34.

On the back nine, John Daly’s performance slipped as he managed just one birdie while bogeying four holes to finish at just under par. Following the first round, he was eight strokes behind Steve Allan, who fired a bogey-free 63 to take the lead.

Doug Barron is two strokes back, while Jerry Kelly, Jason Caron, Alex Cejka, Tim O'Neal, and Shane Bertsch are tied for third at 6-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the DICK's Open 2025 after Round 1:

1. Steve Allan: –9

2. Doug Barron: –7

T3. Jerry Kelly: –6

T3. Jason Caron: –6

T3. Alex Cejka: –6

T3. Tim O'Neal: –6

T3. Shane Bertsch: –6

T8. Felipe Aguilar: –5

T8. Paul Goydos: –5

T10. Michael Wright: –4

T10. Mario Tiziani: –4

T10. Gordon Burns: –4

T10. Mark Walker: –4

T10. David Bransdon: –4

T10. Willie Wood: –4

T10. Jeff Sluman: –4

T10. Paul Stankowski: –4

T10. Gene Sauers: –4

T10. Chad Campbell: –4

John Daly's hole-by-hole performance in the DICKS Open 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at John Daly's hole-by-hole scorecard in the DICKS Open 2025, Round 1:

Front Nine (OUT):

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (E)

Hole 2 (par 4): 3 (−1)

Hole 3 (par 5): 4 (−2)

Hole 4 (par 3): 4 (−1)

Hole 5 (par 5): 4 (−2)

Hole 6 (par 4): 4 (−2)

Hole 7 (par 3): 2 (−3)

Hole 8 (par 5): 5 (−3)

Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (−3)

OUT: 34 (−3)

Back Nine (IN):

Hole 10 (par 4): 4 (−3)

Hole 11 (par 4): 5 (−2)

Hole 12 (par 5): 4 (−3)

Hole 13 (par 4): 4 (−3)

Hole 14 (par 3): 3 (−3)

Hole 15 (par 4): 5 (−2)

Hole 16 (par 4): 4 (−2)

Hole 17 (par 3): 3 (−1)

Hole 18 (par 4): 5 (−1)

IN: 37 (−1)

Total: 71 (−4)

